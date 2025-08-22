Our Broken Plane Cocktail Recipe Is Made For Summer

For easy sipping, we've taken the emblematic Paper Plane cocktail and given it a refreshing, sweet spin in our summer-worthy Broken Plane cocktail recipe. With a gin-forward profile and complementary herbaceous flavors, this cocktail manages to be both refreshing and awakening to the palate.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the Paper Plane cocktail is an American darling that is beloved by bartenders across the country, and traditionally features bourbon, lemon juice, Aperol, and Amaro Nonino. In this popular new variation, we keep the balanced sweet, bitter, and citrusy profile of the original, but add another aromatic layer with elderflower liqueur and herb garnishes.

This Broken Plane cocktail recipe is ideal for warm weather because it's crisp, easy to prepare, and visually captivating. Its bright chartreuse color catches the eye and promises to put a twist on what otherwise could have been a dull evening. So don't be afraid to give this variation a spin — you just might discover a new favorite.