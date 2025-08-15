26 Absolute Best Dip Recipes For A Veggie Platter
When you're prepping a spread of delicious goodies for a gathering with family and friends, a veggie platter is always a great one to include. Bringing plenty of color, crunch, and nutrients, vegetables like bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and celery are sure to please a crowd. Just slice or dice them up into uniform batons or rounds, and arrange them neatly on your favorite serving plate or board. And of course, a veggie platter simply isn't complete without a selection of flavorful dips.
With these crunchy salad veggies being so versatile, you'll find they pair beautifully with a wide variety of dips, from ultra-creamy concoctions to hearty meat-based dips and nutty hummus blends. The best kind of dips to add to your platter are those thick enough to cling to the surface of the veggies, so each bite is well-coated and wonderfully balanced. And there's certainly no shortage of options to choose from here. Here are 26 easy yet totally mouth-watering homemade dips that'll make the perfect match for your next healthy creation.
Protein-Packed Ranch Snack Dip
It's hard to beat a classic ranch, with that combination of the creamy base and herby, aromatic add-ins being oh so moreish. And, this version gets an added boost of protein from swapping the usual duo of sour cream and mayonnaise for cottage cheese. You'll simply blitz the cheese until smooth, then mix in parsley, dill, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. As well as the usual crudites, this one's especially delicious served with cooked edamame beans.
Recipe: Protein-Packed Ranch Snack Dip
Simple Creamy Hummus
Hummus is packed with rich, nutty flavor that lends itself brilliantly to the freshness and crunch of veggies like carrots and cucumbers. You don't always have to reach for a store-bought tub, either. This simple recipe requires just five ingredients, with everything blitzed up together in a food processor. You'll need canned chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. It's easy to jazz up the presentation when you serve it up, too, by scattering over some extra chickpeas with a sprinkling of paprika and a final glug of olive oil.
Recipe: Simple Creamy Hummus
Luxe Caramelized Onion Dip
Sweet and gooey caramelized onions are undeniably tempting as they are, but they also taste incredible blended into a creamy dip. Here, you'll stir a mixture of caramelized onions and shallots into a base of crème fraîche and mascarpone cheese, with Worcestershire sauce adding an extra dose of savory flavor and garlic powder amplifying the aromatic depth. Make sure to reserve a portion of the onions for topping.
Recipe: Luxe Caramelized Onion Dip
Smoky and Creamy Sweet Potato Dip
A fantastically creative use for sweet potatoes, this dip is the veggie pairing you never knew you needed. It's made by scooping the tender flesh from the oven-baked potatoes, and mixing this with tahini, mustard, lime juice, garlic powder, and a medley of warming spices. The resulting flavor is the perfect blend of sweet, savory, and smoky, which complements the vibrant veggies fantastically. Serve it with a scattering of fresh cilantro for a final flourish of contrasting color.
Dill Pickle Hummus
Mild, nutty chickpeas and tangy pickles are a match made in heaven, and all the more delicious when blitzed up into a hearty hummus. The dill pickles bring a whole new dimension of flavor into the mix, making the dip feel a little lighter and fresher, while chopped dill and minced garlic bring an earthier, aromatic edge. This recipe also features the classic hummus add-ins of tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt, plus a pinch of cumin.
Recipe: Dill Pickle Hummus
Smoky White Queso Dip
For a dip that feels gloriously indulgent, despite taking less than 15 minutes to make, this smoky white queso is a no-brainer. A warm, cheesy dip can be just as fitting as a chilled option when it comes to dunking veggies, and this gooey, savory mixture hits all the right notes. Step one is heating butter with jalapeños, garlic, and spices, then stirring in mezcal for a hint of booziness. Canned green chiles boost the heat further, with everything balanced by plenty of creamy half and half and rich American cheese.
Recipe: Smoky White Queso Dip
Creamy Gzik (Polish Cottage Cheese Dip)
With its soft texture, mild taste, and impressive protein content, cottage cheese makes an excellent base for a homemade dip. In this traditional Polish recipe, the cheese is mixed with Greek yogurt, chopped radishes, chives, and dill, which yields a mixture with plenty of bite. The sharpness and crunch of the radish, and creamy tang of the base will taste amazing alongside a whole host of veggies, whether that's sweet sugar snap peas or refreshing celery sticks.
Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Yes, you can absolutely make a dip in your slow cooker, and this one combines the classic duo of spinach and artichoke. Once you've added the ingredients to the pot, it's a simple case of leaving the cooker to work its magic. There's Greek yogurt, a trio of cheeses, plus onion, garlic, half and half, and a splash of red wine vinegar. After two to three hours of slow cooking, with a stir every now and again, the dip will be delightfully melty, gooey, and ready for dunking.
Slow Cooker Chorizo and Queso Rotel Dip
Another mouth-watering slow cooker creation, this dip sees smoky, spicy chorizo paired with crowd-pleasing creamy queso. To bring out its bold flavor, the chorizo is first browned in a skillet, then tossed into the slow cooker with cream cheese, Rotel tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack, heavy cream, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Leave everything to cook gently for two hours, and the dip will be bursting with savory richness. Fresh toppings such as diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and chopped cilantro make the perfect final touch.
5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
You can whip up this easy five-ingredient hummus in under ten minutes, and we guarantee you'll be impressed by its uniquely fresh and nutty taste. This recipe uses edamame beans in place of the usual chickpeas, which gives the dip a gorgeous green color and slightly sweeter flavor profile. The frozen shelled edamame are first boiled, then blitzed up with lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, garlic, and salt. We love serving it with crisp rounds of cucumber and vibrant bell pepper batons.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
Classic Tzatziki Sauce
Super refreshing and packed with herbaceous flavor, tzatziki is often found dolloped atop chick gyros, or spooned into pita pockets. But, it's also just as amazing as a standalone dip for veggies. When making tzatziki, the key is squeezing out as much moisture as possible from the finely grated cucumber, so the dip retains its creamy thickness. In this recipe, the cucumber shreds get mixed up with Greek yogurt, minced garlic, olive oil, salt, and plenty of fresh chopped mint leaves, for a deliciously cooling result.
Recipe: Classic Tzatziki Sauce
Muhammara (Middle Eastern Roasted Red Pepper Dip)
Muhammara is a traditional Middle Eastern dip that offers a tempting blend of smokey, nutty, and tangy flavors. It's made by blitzing charred red bell peppers with a medley of punchy ingredients, including Aleppo chili flakes, sumac, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses. Breadcrumbs make the dip even heartier, whilst fresh lemon juice brightens everything up, and garlic enhances the savory depth. Serve this one up with a garnish of chopped chives, and enjoy with your favorite veggie dippers.
Party-Pleasing Taco Dip
Who says those irresistible Mexican-inspired taco flavors have to be enjoyed in tortilla wraps? Here, we're deconstructing the classic approach and transforming it into a satisfying dip. Popular taco toppings like finely diced lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, and shredded cheddar cheese are layered atop a silky sour cream mixture infused with herbs and spices. With its chunkier texture, this dip is great for serving with crisp, sturdy veggies that have been sliced into slightly larger pieces for the most effective scooping.
Recipe: Party-Pleasing Taco Dip
Elevated 7-Layer Dip
When you can't decide on just one dip, why not make seven in one? This delicious Mexican-inspired creation certainly delivers on visual appeal, with everything carefully crafted to produce a perfectly balanced final dish. It starts with a layer of creamy refried beans, followed by spicy rice and creamy guacamole. Next comes a moreish mixture of charred corn and poblano peppers, before we add smoky toasted pepitas, creamy crumbled cotija cheese, and refreshing pico de gallo. Served with a cooling lime crema, it's the ultimate pairing for your veggie selection.
Recipe: Elevated 7-Layer Dip
Whipped Feta Dip
This gloriously light and airy dip takes just a few minutes to make, with feta cheese and cream cheese simply blitzed up with lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth and creamy. Spoon it into your serving bowl, top it with some fresh chopped parsley, and your whipped feta dip is good to go. Its tangy taste will pair especially well with naturally sweet veggies like carrots, red bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes.
Recipe: Whipped Feta Dip
Super Simple 3-Ingredient Green Onion Dip
Who knew that three basic ingredients could come together to form this totally irresistible dip. With sour cream as the rich, satisfying base, we add scallions (which have been sauteed to bring out their subtle aromatic taste) and a sprinkling of garlic powder. Enhanced with a pinch of salt and pepper, the dip offers a wonderful blend of creaminess and savory flavor. Try serving it with peppery radishes, or even crunchy florets of raw broccoli or cauliflower.
Vegan Seven-Layer Dip
A classic seven-layer dip can absolutely be transformed into a vegan-friendly delight. In fact, you'll only need to switch up two of the layers to keep things dairy-free. This recipe sees soaked cashews transformed into a smooth and creamy vegan queso, whilst tofu forms the base of an impressively rich and flavorful sour cream replacement. Then, we have the more traditional layers of guacamole, refried beans, and salsa, all topped off with a colorful corn mixture and scattering of chopped cilantro and scallions.
Recipe: Vegan Seven-Layer Dip
Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip
This warm, cheesy dip is loaded with spicy flavor, and its moreish gooey texture is sure to transform your veggie platter into something altogether more comforting. It's made by combining cream cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, shredded chicken, and shredded cheddar cheese. This mixture gets spread into a baking dish, before it's topped with even more cheese and some chopped green onions and baked to melty, bubbly perfection. And, it looks even more appetizing finished with another drizzle of ranch.
Recipe: Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip
Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip
Sticking with the baked dip theme, we're spicing things up with this jalapeño popper-inspired creation. It's a wonderfully indulgent blend of cream cheese, sour cream, and cheddar cheese, enhanced with salty, smoky cooked bacon, fiery jalapeño peppers, and a sprinkle each of garlic and onion powder. Loaded with savory richness, this dip will have you dunking veggie stick after veggie stick, and it's a particularly great choice if you need to please a crowd.
Recipe: Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip
Everything Bagel Dip
The garlicky, savory crunch of everything bagel seasoning is amazingly versatile, and somewhere this beloved ingredient can really shine is in a homemade dip. Try mixing it with a simple duo of cream cheese and Greek yogurt, and in mere minutes, you'll have whipped up a delightfully thick and creamy dip that's guaranteed to elevate those veggies. For something a little different from your usual carrot and cucumber sticks, why not try pairing this one with fresh green asparagus spears and crisp endive leaves?
Recipe: Everything Bagel Dip
Hot Maryland Crab Dip
If you're a seafood fan, this comforting baked dip is a must-try. It's remarkably hassle-free to make, using convenient canned lump crab meat, which is combined with a variety of creamy, zesty, and savory ingredients. With the flavor-packed mixture spooned into a baking dish and topped with extra cheese, everything is baked until mouth-wateringly melty. Crab dip is fantastic served with crunchy celery sticks and carrot batons.
Recipe: Hot Maryland Crab Dip
Dill Onion Dip
Fresh dill is perfectly suited to enhancing a creamy dip, and here, this pairing is made even more tasty with the addition of herbs and aromatics. To craft this tempting dill onion dip, just mix the finely chopped dill with mayonnaise, sour cream, dried parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt. It's simple yet remarkably satisfying, and versatile enough to pair with a wide array of vibrant veggie dippers.
Recipe: Dill Onion Dip
Ginger Scallion Salmon Dip
Sushi fans will love this wonderfully elegant salmon dip, where warming ginger, aromatic garlic, and creamy Greek yogurt come together to create an irresistible Asian-inspired flavor profile. Once you've melted together the creamy base ingredients, you'll add the chopped scallions and other aromatics, followed by flaked cooked salmon, sriracha, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Serve it warm with a garnish of sesame seeds and extra scallions, and get dipping.
Recipe: Ginger Scallion Salmon Dip
Baked Clam Dip
Next up, we have another warming seafood dip that's packed with rich and spicy ingredients. This baked clam dip features tangy cream cheese and sour cream, drained and chopped canned clams, and fiery hot sauce, enhanced further by smoked paprika and grated sweet onion. In a baking dish, top the mixture with grated Parmesan, and bake it until the dip is gorgeously golden on the top, before sprucing up the presentation with some fresh green toppings.
Recipe: Baked Clam Dip
The Ultimate Cheeseburger Dip
Transforming the beloved cheeseburger into a brilliantly indulgent, shareable dip was always going to be a good idea. In this recipe, the ground beef, garlic, and onion base is given a creamy makeover with the addition of cream cheese, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and shredded cheddar. Once everything has been mixed and baked, it becomes irresistibly gooey, and that warm, cheesy base contrasts the fresh toppings of shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles beautifully.
Recipe: The Ultimate Cheeseburger Dip
Game Day Loaded Taco Dip
Jazz up your next game-day veggie platter with this colorful and nutritious layered taco dip. First, you'll cook ground beef with some spicy seasonings, and spoon this into the bottom of your serving dish. On top, build layers of creamy guacamole, sour cream, salsa, and a generous sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese. And, for a fresh finish, there's a final layer of shredded lettuce, diced scallions, and tomatoes. Yum!
Recipe: Game Day Loaded Taco Dip
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Mashed, and Food Republic.