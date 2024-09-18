Endive Is The Perfectly Dippable Veggie Your Snack Trays Are Missing

Who doesn't love a good food board? Whether leaning towards the sweeter side with dessert-themed offerings or using salt to upgrade your snack board from basic to bougie, the many ways to make a jaw-dropping snacking tray are nearly endless. However you wish to deconstruct your favorite snacks and set them up in a way that's finger food-appropriate will bring both you and your guests optimal enjoyment. For those looking to amp up your vegetable offerings in a functional and flavorful manner, look no further than the humble and tasty endive. Relative to radicchio, frisee, and escarole, the endive is crisp when eaten raw and, when pulled apart into individual leaves, has a boat-like shape, perfect for dipping.

Rather than the same old selection of chips and crackers, endive is an underrated food to include on your next charcuterie board for its veggie versatility. It doubles as a delicious-tasting vegetable that is also the perfectly shaped vessel to hold a hearty dip. Similar to its function in a membrillo and blue cheese recipe, endive can stand up under the weight of numerous delicious toppings and condiments. Simply en-dive into the possibilities.