Endive Is The Perfectly Dippable Veggie Your Snack Trays Are Missing
Who doesn't love a good food board? Whether leaning towards the sweeter side with dessert-themed offerings or using salt to upgrade your snack board from basic to bougie, the many ways to make a jaw-dropping snacking tray are nearly endless. However you wish to deconstruct your favorite snacks and set them up in a way that's finger food-appropriate will bring both you and your guests optimal enjoyment. For those looking to amp up your vegetable offerings in a functional and flavorful manner, look no further than the humble and tasty endive. Relative to radicchio, frisee, and escarole, the endive is crisp when eaten raw and, when pulled apart into individual leaves, has a boat-like shape, perfect for dipping.
Rather than the same old selection of chips and crackers, endive is an underrated food to include on your next charcuterie board for its veggie versatility. It doubles as a delicious-tasting vegetable that is also the perfectly shaped vessel to hold a hearty dip. Similar to its function in a membrillo and blue cheese recipe, endive can stand up under the weight of numerous delicious toppings and condiments. Simply en-dive into the possibilities.
Smarter snacking with the dippable endive
Whether you're loading up endive with a luscious scoop of cream cheese or drizzling it with a variety of vinaigrettes, the crunchy, leaf with a cup-like shape is the perfect pairing for your next crudite or snack tray. Adding endive to your lineup avoids the dreaded mistake of overthinking your next snack board as it works on multiple levels to provide a more robust vegetarian portion of your snacking goodies and a healthier alternative to carb-heavy chips. Choose any of your favorite dip recipes and load up your endive to taste the fresh and crunchy difference.
If you're concerned about your endive tasting bitter, there are ways to temper this taste including roasting or adding an acidic component such as vinegar or lemon juice with salt to prepare it for your snack board. Also, consider the many different types of dips you can pair with your endive for the ideal mix of savory and sweet flavors. The creative options are limitless to add endive into your snacking rotation with this perfectly dippable vegetable.