Why Overthinking Your Snack Board Is A Big Mistake

The snack board may well be the most inclusive, versatile way to serve up practically anything you can imagine. It serves equally well at a Superbowl party and for a summertime poolside nibble. Snack boards can be customized for a weeknight dinner for kids and adults alike, and they're also perfect for accompanying a flight of fancy-pants wine for connoisseurs. Snack boards can be laden with foods from any cuisine on the planet, and they're a fun way to serve up both delicacies and humble, everyday fare, sometimes even on the same platter.

In fact, there's really only one way to mess up your snack board, and that's by overthinking it. Perhaps the single biggest mistake you can make when assembling your snack board is to think it requires a shopping trip. Because a snack board is meant to offer up interesting combinations of flavors and textures, most home kitchens already contain plenty of options for a tempting array with no grocery list required. Snack boards don't have rigid rules, which makes them ideal for using up odds and ends in your refrigerator or pantry.