15 Creative Ways To Use Passion Fruit

Tropical fruit should be considered magical. All you need is one sip of a piña colada, a slice of papaya, or a scoop of passion fruit to transport your mind to a sandy beach with sparkling waves. A salty ocean breeze catches your beach curls, the sun warms your tanned skin, and your shoulders drop about ½ an inch as you take a deep, relaxing breath. And snap, you're back. Time for another bite! To enjoy these small mental vacations more frequently, consider stocking your home with tropical fruits. One of my absolute favorites is passion fruit, and there are endless creative ways to use it in the kitchen.

The beauty of fruit is that it can be used in both sweet and savory capacities. As a plant-based chef and recipe designer who spent a great deal of time in the South Pacific, I try to work passion fruit into my regular shopping list (when I can find it up in New England). When in doubt, spring for the frozen stuff, because there are plenty of creative ways to use frozen passion fruit in both sweet and savory recipes, as well. If you've never tried it before, this is your opportunity to experiment and expand your palette.