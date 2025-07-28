Give Peanut Butter And Jelly A Tropical Twist Your Taste Buds Will Appreciate
While purists might argue that a PB&J needs no changes, a hint of contrasting texture and flavor transforms this squishy, simple sandwich from elementary school fare into something that pleases the adult palate. For an intriguing tropical taste and hint of chewiness that kicks up this classic treat, dried coconut is a must-try addition.
As a fruit itself, coconut pairs well with any jam or jelly you like in your sandwich, and its sweet, aromatic nuttiness blends perfectly with peanut butter. Finely-shredded coconut adds just a touch of chew to each bite, while larger, flatter flakes create a delightful crunch. Choose whichever form of coconut sounds best to you, then sprinkle it onto a slice of bread spread with peanut butter and assemble your sandwich as usual. When using coconut flakes, lightly pressing them into the layer of PB can stop them from falling out when you take a bite.
The resulting summer-appropriate PB&J will taste pretty amazing, but you can make it even better by toasting the coconut to bring out its crisp texture and rich scent. Follow a few tips to ensure evenly toasted coconut flakes every time, and you'll soon be enjoying one of the best ways to upgrade your peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Once you fall in love with the combo, get more creative by coordinating the other ingredients with the coconut.
Make coconut PB&Js even tastier with other tropical additions
To enhance your coconutty peanut butter and jelly, use preserves with a tropical fruit flavor instead of the standard grape or strawberry. Try a tangy pineapple jam made by cooking grated fresh pineapple with sugar, lime juice, and water until thick. Other fruity jams and jellies that would fit include guava, mango, papaya, and even passion fruit. Prefer to keep your sandwich as easy as possible? Grab a pre-made product like St. Dalfour Pineapple & Mango Fruit Spread.
If you adore Almond Joy bars, slivered almonds are one of the best partners for coconut in a PB&J. Just press a handful of the nuts into the peanut butter along with the coconut, and you'll have the most deliciously crunchy sandwich around. Add almonds and coconut to our grilled almond butter & jelly sandwich recipe for a gooey and indulgent take.
For layers of coconut flavor in your sandwich, spread on some kaya jam, the underrated condiment you'll want to slather on everything. Made with eggs, coconut cream, and sugar, this smooth spread is traditionally served on buttered toast, making it perfectly at home in a PB&J. Since kaya jam is rather sweet and not at all tangy, you might want to use unsweetened peanut butter and coconut plus a tart fruit preserve for the right flavor balance.