Give Peanut Butter And Jelly A Tropical Twist Your Taste Buds Will Appreciate

While purists might argue that a PB&J needs no changes, a hint of contrasting texture and flavor transforms this squishy, simple sandwich from elementary school fare into something that pleases the adult palate. For an intriguing tropical taste and hint of chewiness that kicks up this classic treat, dried coconut is a must-try addition.

As a fruit itself, coconut pairs well with any jam or jelly you like in your sandwich, and its sweet, aromatic nuttiness blends perfectly with peanut butter. Finely-shredded coconut adds just a touch of chew to each bite, while larger, flatter flakes create a delightful crunch. Choose whichever form of coconut sounds best to you, then sprinkle it onto a slice of bread spread with peanut butter and assemble your sandwich as usual. When using coconut flakes, lightly pressing them into the layer of PB can stop them from falling out when you take a bite.

The resulting summer-appropriate PB&J will taste pretty amazing, but you can make it even better by toasting the coconut to bring out its crisp texture and rich scent. Follow a few tips to ensure evenly toasted coconut flakes every time, and you'll soon be enjoying one of the best ways to upgrade your peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Once you fall in love with the combo, get more creative by coordinating the other ingredients with the coconut.