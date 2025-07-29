The Charcuterie Board Must-Have To Keep Textures Varied And Intriguing

The type of pâté that you add to your next charcuterie board depends on the desired flavor profile. One of the many uses of canned pâté is on a charcuterie board, but if you have more time, you can make pâté from scratch. However, whether it's store-bought or homemade, opt for classic foie gras if you want a rich flavor to offset the sweetness of fresh or dried fruits. For a smoother consistency to spread on crackers, try chicken or pork liver pâté. And if you want to please those dinner or party guests who don't eat meat, there are mushroom pâtés that will still offer a rich flavor and smooth consistency for varying textures on the board.

If you plan to put in the effort to make pâté from scratch for your charcuterie board, we've got some options. Make our earthy mushroom pâté that's ready in 30 minutes. Another recipe that takes a little more time but has the meat component is our chicken liver pâté with dill-pickled green beans. Our classic salmon rillettes recipe isn't necessarily a traditional pâté, but it is similar, if you want some fish on the board to pair with the nuts, crackers, and fruits. And to really get it right, here's our ultimate guide to building a charcuterie board.