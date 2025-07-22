23 Great Recipes To Use Up Older Tomatoes Before They Spoil

You went to the grocery store, farmers market, or your own garden and picked the freshest, most fragrant tomatoes you could find. But it's a few days later now, and they're starting to look a little worse for wear. It's not time to throw them out yet, but they may not taste great if you use them fresh, like for a salad. So, what can you do with those older tomatoes before they officially spoil? Luckily, there are a ton of recipes in which you can use older tomatoes without losing the fresh taste you're looking for in a dish. That's why we've compiled some of our all-time favorite recipes in which older tomatoes can shine.

Just because your produce doesn't look as pretty as it once did doesn't mean you should throw it in the trash. After all, that produce cost you money (and time, in some cases), and it would be a waste not to find a way to use it in your kitchen. By cooking these tomato-focused dishes, you can ensure that every single last tomato gets used up before you watch it go bad sitting on your kitchen countertop. In fact, you may even find that some of these recipes taste better with older tomatoes. Reducing food waste and making a delicious meal all at once? Sounds delicious!