23 Great Recipes To Use Up Older Tomatoes Before They Spoil
You went to the grocery store, farmers market, or your own garden and picked the freshest, most fragrant tomatoes you could find. But it's a few days later now, and they're starting to look a little worse for wear. It's not time to throw them out yet, but they may not taste great if you use them fresh, like for a salad. So, what can you do with those older tomatoes before they officially spoil? Luckily, there are a ton of recipes in which you can use older tomatoes without losing the fresh taste you're looking for in a dish. That's why we've compiled some of our all-time favorite recipes in which older tomatoes can shine.
Just because your produce doesn't look as pretty as it once did doesn't mean you should throw it in the trash. After all, that produce cost you money (and time, in some cases), and it would be a waste not to find a way to use it in your kitchen. By cooking these tomato-focused dishes, you can ensure that every single last tomato gets used up before you watch it go bad sitting on your kitchen countertop. In fact, you may even find that some of these recipes taste better with older tomatoes. Reducing food waste and making a delicious meal all at once? Sounds delicious!
Vegan Roasted Tomato and Squash Soup
If those tomatoes are looking really worse for wear, there's no better solution than to combine them with other produce in a blender and create a rich, creamy soup that tastes delightful when topped with a generous amount of croutons. Using squash makes this recipe a perfect option for that time in between summer and fall when you're switching up your produce sources but still have some leftover tomatoes on hand. Whether you're vegan yourself or you're just looking for a produce-forward dinner, this soup has you covered.
Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini)
Savory martinis are all the rage right now, but that doesn't mean you always have to settle for the same old, same old dirty martini. If you want to switch things up and opt for a slightly fancier-feeling cocktail, you have to try this Tomatini recipe. Although it looks super impressive once you get it into a nice coupe glass, it's super easy to make. That umami flavor from the tomatoes offers the drink some nice structure and makes it all too easy to finish in a few gulps, so sip slowly to enjoy that spicy flavor for longer.
Recipe: Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini)
Rich Turkey Tomato Bolognese
Most Bolognese recipes call for beef, but if you're looking for a meal that's a bit lighter but still super-comforting, look no further than this recipe for Rich Turkey Tomato Bolognese. Turkey's milder flavor really allows those tomatoes to shine, and once they cook down into the sauce, you won't even be able to tell if you used older tomatoes or ones plucked straight from the garden that day. Serve this Bolognese with some pasta, or spoon it over roasted veggies for a meal that feels indulgent but is still packed with nutrients.
Recipe: Rich Turkey Tomato Bolognese
Fire-Roasted Shakshuka
Want to get your weekend off to the best possible start? Make this recipe for Fire-Roasted Shakshuka on Saturday morning, and you'll definitely be setting yourself up for success. Although this recipe calls for canned tomatoes, you can easily use fresh tomatoes that are starting to go soft, since they have a similar texture (and because you're going to be cooking them down anyway). Add in the peppers, onions, garlic, and parsley — along with a slew of seasonings and the eggs, of course — and you have a supremely dippable breakfast that you can pair with just about any type of bread.
Recipe: Fire-Roasted Shakshuka
Roasted Tomato Soup
There's nothing like a good old-fashioned tomato soup. The stuff that comes in a can will do when you're really pinched for time, but it can never compare to tomato soup you make from scratch. Luckily, it's an easier process than you may assume, and it's a great way to use up any extra old tomatoes you have hanging around your kitchen. When combined with onions, basil, garlic, olive oil, and a few other ingredients, you'll give those older tomatoes a chance to shine in a recipe in which they're the star of the show.
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup
Charred Tomato Salsa
We love any kind of salsa, but something about charring the tomatoes before adding them to the dish can make for an extra-flavorful dip for chips, veggies, crackers, and beyond. And since you're going to be charring the tomatoes anyway, it doesn't really matter if they're just a bit soft before you give them some color in a skillet. Besides actually charring the tomatoes, this recipe comes together quite quickly, which means you can have a snack on the table in a matter of minutes.
Recipe: Charred Tomato Salsa
Roasted Veggie and Lentil Soup
There are times when you just want to eat as many vegetables as possible, both to help you feel your best and to enjoy the combo of flavors a produce-focused meal can offer. Those times are exactly when you should try making this Roasted Veggie and Lentil Soup recipe. The tomatoes play a starring role here, giving the soup its savory, umami flavor profile. You can use any other veggies you have on hand, but we particularly like working with favorites like carrots, celery, and kale for a varied flavor profile and tons of different nutrients.
Recipe: Roasted Veggie and Lentil Soup
Italian-Style White Bean and Tomato Skillet
White beans and tomatoes join forces in this recipe for Italian-Style White Bean and Tomato Skillet. Since you're cooking both the beans and the tomatoes down in the skillet, you don't have to worry about using tomatoes that are on the older side, even though the original recipe calls for canned tomatoes. Make sure you spring for fresh herbs here instead of settling for the dried variety, since they'll offer so much more flavor intensity.
Simple Flavor-Packed Tomato Confit
Sure, lots of people like tomatoes, but if you're a true tomato lover, then you'll understand why you have to make this recipe for Simple Flavor-Packed Tomato Confit. Since these tomatoes are slow-cooked in oil for an hour, they take on a luscious texture and complex flavor that you can never get from fresh tomatoes. It's totally fine to use slightly older tomatoes here, since all of that flavor intensity will get concentrated during the confit process anyway. Once you try this tomato confit, you may never want to eat a meal without it again.
Cozy 3-Ingredient Tomato Soup
Making tomato soup doesn't have to be difficult, and you don't necessarily have to include a ton of ingredients to harness that signature savory flavor you know and love. In fact, this recipe only calls for three ingredients to yield one of the most delicious simple soups you've ever had: tomatoes, onion, and garlic. When those three ingredients come together, you're in for something special, even if you're using slightly older tomatoes. Serve this soup alongside some crusty bread, and you have a cold-weather favorite that you'll go back to time and time again.
Recipe: Cozy 3-Ingredient Tomato Soup
Quick Tomato Sauce
Sure, you can buy canned or jarred tomato sauce from the grocery store whenever you need it, but we've found that it doesn't taste nearly as good as the fresh stuff. Luckily, it's not hard to make your own when you follow this recipe for a Quick Tomato Sauce. We really mean quick, too — this recipe comes together in just over 15 minutes. Whether you're making it to include in a specific recipe or you just want to have some tomato sauce on hand for the week, this recipe is worth trying for yourself.
Recipe: Quick Tomato Sauce
Oven-Roasted Tomato Bucatini
Bucatini may just be one of our favorite pasta shapes of all time. With its thick texture and hollow center, it's an undeniably fun noodle that's almost as entertaining as it is delicious. But bucatini tastes even better when you serve it with oven-roasted tomatoes. And since you're going to be roasting those tomatoes anyway, it doesn't matter if they've already started to go a bit soft. This recipe is super simple, but when you use good-quality ingredients (and plenty of capers, of course), it turns out extra flavorful. Make it a part of your weekly meal rotation.
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Tomato Bucatini
Pasta With Burrata and Charred Tomatoes
There are few ingredient combos that pair as well as burrata and tomatoes, but this combination is even better when you char the tomatoes ahead of time. Not only does charring make the tomatoes nice and soft, but it also enhances their flavor, adding a bit of that intense smokiness that you'd normally expect from the barbecue. This vegetarian recipe, though, makes for a much easier meal than anything that involves turning on the grill. You may never go back to a sad, plain jarred pasta sauce again.
Cheddar Heirloom Tomato Pie
When you think of tomatoes, pie probably isn't the first dish to come to mind, but maybe it should be. After all, once you make this Cheddar Heirloom Tomato Pie, you'll think of savory pies in a whole new light. You're going to want to use heirloom tomatoes specifically for this recipe, largely because of the beautiful color they provide, but considering that this pie will spend some time in the oven cooking down, it's totally fine to use heirloom tomatoes that are slightly past their prime. Paired with salty cheddar, this pie is a summertime treat you should try.
Recipe: Cheddar Heirloom Tomato Pie
Smoky Spicy Chicken Tomato Bisque
Who says tomato bisque has to be an appetizer and not the main course? Certainly not us — not when you make this Smoky Spicy Chicken Tomato Bisque, anyway. Adding chicken to the recipe makes it heartier and more filling than a lot of tomato soup recipes out there, and the smokiness provides some added complexity that really makes things interesting. Top with some tortilla strips for a bit of extra texture, and you have a soup recipe that you'll want to eat during every season of the year.
Roasted Garlic Lentil Tomato Bowls
We love a bowl-based recipe, mostly because we get to mix all the flavors of the dish up in one bite. But one of our favorite bowls is this Roasted Garlic Lentil Tomato Bowl, which incorporates a ton of our favorite flavors all in one place. You'll start by roasting tomatoes and onions together, which provides both an umami complexity from the tomatoes along with a sweet, slight sharpness from the onions. Lentils form the backbone of the dish, and other veggies bulk it up, making it heartier. Finally, add in some lemon for a nice touch of acidity.
Heirloom Tomato Galette
Pies are great and all, but they can be tricky to construct. If you're looking for something that's a bit easier to make than pie but just as delicious, try this recipe for an Heirloom Tomato Galette. You'll need to make a tomato jam, which is a great use for those leftover tomatoes you have that may be starting to go bad. However, you can even use slightly older tomatoes for the heirloom tomato topping, since they get nice and roasted after a few minutes in the oven.
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Galette
Strawberry and Tomato Fruit Pizza
Strawberries and tomatoes are the dynamic fruit duo of the summer, so it only makes sense to combine them in this recipe for Strawberry and Tomato Fruit Pizza. The sweetness and tartness from the strawberries pair beautifully with the umami from the tomatoes, which really brings this dish together with a surprising complexity that only gets more delicious the closer you get to the crust. And since you don't need a ton of tomatoes for this recipe, it's a great option when you want to find a way to use up those last few tomatoes before they go bad.
Roasted Tomato and Chipotle Cream Pasta
It's no secret that tomatoes make for an excellent pasta sauce base, but that doesn't mean that you have to stick to a boring, standard tomato sauce every time. If you're looking for a way to make your pasta sauce game a little more interesting, you have to try this recipe for Roasted Tomato and Chipotle Cream Pasta. The tomatoes provide the backbone for this recipe, but it's the canned chipotle peppers that really give it the signature smoky flavor that makes it such a hit.
Buttery Lobster Spaghetti With White Wine Tomato Sauce
We love indulging in a whole lobster from time to time, but that's far from the only way to serve the luscious crustacean. Lobster pasta, for example, really allows this ingredient to shine, which is why we keep coming back to this Buttery Lobster Spaghetti With White Wine Tomato Sauce time and time again. It feels a little indulgent, with the inclusion of both lobster and wine, but that's exactly why it's one of our favorite summertime pastas ever. Just make sure you save a little bit of leftover white wine to sip on the side.
Recipe: Buttery Lobster Spaghetti With White Wine Tomato Sauce
Fried Polenta Frittata With Cherry Tomato Sauce
A frittata is always a great way to start the day, but a standard frittata is even better when you pair it with crispy polenta for some extra texture. Sound too dry for your taste? That's where the cherry tomato sauce comes into play. By cooking those cherry tomatoes down with some onions, you'll create a flavorful topping for the protein- and carb-packed frittata. And while some may regard this as a recipe for breakfast and breakfast alone, we think it can be delicious any time of day.
Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette
Sometimes, the simplest dishes are the most delicious, and that's certainly the case when it comes to this Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette. A lot of tomato vinaigrettes will call for the use of fresh tomatoes, but since you're going to be roasting your tomatoes before adding them to the recipe here, you can use tomatoes that are on the older side instead of going for the freshest option available. Use it as a topping for salads, pasta, or anything else that needs a burst of umami flavor.
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette
Spicy Menemen (Turkish Scrambled Eggs and Tomatoes)
Plain scrambled eggs are fine when you're in a hurry and you just need to cook something quickly, but you can make a much more delicious dish when you invest a bit more time into the egg-cooking process. Enter Spicy Menemen, also known as Turkish scrambled eggs and tomatoes. This recipe isn't super hot, but it's just spicy enough to keep things interesting. Plus, the tomatoes included in the recipe make it feel lighter and fresher than scrambled eggs all on their own.