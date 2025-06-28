This Bananas Foster French Toast Recipe Packs A Sweet (And Boozy) Punch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the 1950s, bananas cooked in a bubbling mixture of brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon, flambéed in rum, and served over vanilla ice cream became a classic dessert in New Orleans' Brennan's restaurant. Named bananas Foster as a tribute to civic leader Richard Foster, the dramatic dessert gained traction globally. Though seemingly impossible to make bananas Foster even better, recipe developer Miriam Hahn defied the odds by combining it with another brunch favorite: French toast.

Her bananas Foster French toast recipe involves topping pan-seared, buttery, and batter-soaked toast with rum-infused caramelized bananas. This show-stopping dish makes a fancy Sunday morning breakfast that gives restaurant vibes. And, though it sounds sophisticated, it can be made in just 45 minutes. Moreover, Hanh says, "While you may think that a flambé is necessary for bananas Foster, it's not required to make this unforgettable and elevated brunch meal."

Once you try this recipe, you'll realize that you can also use the caramelized bananas on other breakfast items for a more decadent meal. Hanh suggests bananas Foster on baked French toast, waffles, oatmeal, pound cake, and even layered in a parfait.