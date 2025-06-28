This Bananas Foster French Toast Recipe Packs A Sweet (And Boozy) Punch

By Miriam Hahn
two plates of French toast with bananas Foster on top and a side of pecans Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

In the 1950s, bananas cooked in a bubbling mixture of brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon, flambéed in rum, and served over vanilla ice cream became a classic dessert in New Orleans' Brennan's restaurant. Named bananas Foster as a tribute to civic leader Richard Foster, the dramatic dessert gained traction globally. Though seemingly impossible to make bananas Foster even better, recipe developer Miriam Hahn defied the odds by combining it with another brunch favorite: French toast. 

Her bananas Foster French toast recipe involves topping pan-seared, buttery, and batter-soaked toast with rum-infused caramelized bananas. This show-stopping dish makes a fancy Sunday morning breakfast that gives restaurant vibes. And, though it sounds sophisticated, it can be made in just 45 minutes. Moreover, Hanh says, "While you may think that a flambé is necessary for bananas Foster, it's not required to make this unforgettable and elevated brunch meal."

Once you try this recipe, you'll realize that you can also use the caramelized bananas on other breakfast items for a more decadent meal. Hanh suggests bananas Foster on baked French toast, waffles, oatmeal, pound cake, and even layered in a parfait.

Gather the ingredients for bananas Foster French toast

Bread slices, bananas, eggs, and other bananas Foster French toast ingredients in a circular tray Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, you'll start with some yellow and firm bananas without any green parts. Make sure you also have butter, heavy cream, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract. The dish also uses bread, of course, but you'll need thick slices to make the French toast. For the bananas Foster's rich molasses-like spice flavoring, you'll need dark rum. Finally, to add a little crunch, you can top with chopped pecans if you like.

Step 1: Melt the butter

Person holding a wooden spoon and melting butter in a pan over stovetop Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Begin the bananas Foster by melting ¼ cup butter in a pan over medium heat.

Step 2: Add sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup

hand adding sugar from small bowl to melted butter in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Stir in the brown sugar, ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, and maple syrup.

Step 3: Include rum in this bananas Foster French toast

hand adding rum from measuring cup to seasoned butter in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Once it's bubbling, add the rum and mix. Let it simmer for 2 minutes.

Step 4: Cook the bananas

hand stirring sliced bananas with metal spoon in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the sliced bananas and cook for 5 minutes, spooning the sauce over the bananas.

Step 5: Cover and simmer the bananas Foster

hand covering pan with lid next to seasoning and spoon Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cover the pan and continue to simmer over low heat until you're ready to top the French toast with it.

Step 6: Make the French toast batter

hand pouring cream from saucer to bowl next to bread slices Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To start the French toast, in a shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract.

Step 7: Let the bread absorb the batter

hand dipping bread into bowl of battered mixture on top of striped cloth Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Dip the bread slices into the mixture, soaking each side for about 20 seconds.

Step 8: Bring out the butter again

Wooden spoon stirring butter in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

In a medium skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat.

Step 9: Cook the French toast

tongs flipping french toast in buttered pan over stovetop Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cook the bread in the pan, about 2 to 3 minutes per side, in batches. Add some more of the remaining butter to the pan with each batch.

Step 10: Serve the bananas Foster French toast

hand spooning bananas Foster over French toast on plate Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Once done cooking the French toast, remove the bananas Foster from the heat and pour over the French toast. Garnish with the remaining cinnamon and, if desired, diced pecans.

What to pair with bananas Foster French toast

Can I include a flambé when making bananas Foster?

close up of fork stabbing bananas on plate of bananas Foster French toast Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Often, making bananas Foster involves a flambé technique where alcohol is ignited in a hot pan, resulting in a theatrical, short-lived flame that burns off the alcohol as quickly as it infuses the smoky, caramelized flavor. You'll typically see flambé performed tableside at fancy restaurants to draw patrons' eyes. At home, simply cooking off the alcohol by bringing the mixture to a bubbling simmer will do the trick. But that's not to say you can't create a flambé at home when making bananas Foster.

To try your hand at it, start by choosing a pan that can withstand high heat, like stainless steel or cast iron. Avoid using nonstick pans or lightweight aluminum pans. It's also important to use a larger one with a long handle. 

Measure out the rum instead of eyeballing it. Using too much alcohol can be dangerous, and a small amount goes a long way. After you add the rum to a hot pan, remove the pan from the heat source and ignite the alcohol with a long lighter. The flame will rise and burn off the alcohol. Once it subsides, you can return it to the burner. As a safety precaution, always keep a fire extinguisher or pan lid close to smother the flame if needed.

What types of bread are best for making French toast?

There are many bread options to choose from when making French toast. You generally want to look for dense and sturdy bread that won't fall apart while it's soaking in the batter.

Texas toast is a white bread that is thickly sliced and will work perfectly. Get the plain version instead of the garlic flavor. Texas toast will crisp up nicely on the outside and stay tender on the inside. Another option is brioche bread. It is very buttery and a bit sweet, adding a unique richness to the French toast. 

Challah bread is another classic bread used for French toast. It will soak up the batter well due to its high egg content. Many versions are sold unsliced, allowing you to slice the bread as thick as you want. Because it is soft, it is best to use a sharp, serrated bread knife for cutting. If you want to use regular sandwich bread that you may have on hand, let it sit for a few days and get slightly stale to hold up to the soaking better.

