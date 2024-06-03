From-Scratch Banana Bread French Toast Recipe

While you could try to use any kind of banana bread and turn it into French toast, regular banana bread is actually one of the worst breads to make French toast out of — it's typically just too dense and falls apart too easily to get the job done. However, the bread in this recipe was specifically designed to become French toast. "With most banana bread recipes the goal is to have an incredibly moist bread, which is great if you are eating it alone, but once you try to turn it into French toast the moistness in the bread can make it fall apart," Morone explains. In addition to the moisture causing the bread to potentially fall apart, it also makes the bread denser to the point where it's harder for it to absorb the eggy custard.

So, this banana bread is designed to stand up to the test. "With the bread in this recipe, you still get the banana flavor, but it is made to be sturdier. It will absorb the custard and will hold up to being dipped in batter and then cooked," Morone says. While you can turn this bread into French toast right after it is baked, the bread will become even better for French toast if you let it sit for a day or two and get slightly stale.