Cornstarch Is The Secret Ingredient To Make French Toast Without Eggs

Whether you're a vegan, you're allergic, or you're just looking for ways to diversify your diet with more plant-based proteins, going eggless has never been easier. Today there's an egg substitute for just about everything — even your French toast. The breakfast staple has long been made the same way — by dipping slices of soft brioche or sourdough into a mixture of whisked eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla, then dipping them into milk, and cooking them on a hot buttered skillet, one side at a time. But you can make your French toast without the eggs — as long as you have cornstarch.

To make eggless French toast, use a tablespoon of cornstarch for each egg you would be needing and mix it into the milk along with the cinnamon, vanilla, and any other seasonings you might be adding. Then, dip in your bread and cook it on the skillet as you normally would, and flip. The cornstarch works like an egg would by helping the milk evenly coat the bread, giving you that perfect crisp everyone looks forward to having on the edges of their soft, fluffy French toast. As mentioned before, however, there's more than one way to do things — and this swap only opens up your possibilities.