These Bananas Foster Crepes Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Crepes are always a good idea, but fill them with saucy bananas and a touch of rum, and they become next-level. That's exactly what this bananas foster crepes recipe from developer Jessica Morone does. She takes a classic French crepe and pairs it with the rich, spiced caramel flavor of bananas foster for a dessert (or brunch) that feels both elegant and comforting. The combination of warm cinnamon, buttery brown sugar, and tender bananas creates a sauce that soaks into the crepes just enough to make every bite melt-in-your-mouth delicious.
Morone tells us, "Bananas foster crepes are my go-to when I want something that feels extra special but doesn't take a million steps, and these will definitely impress anyone you serve them to." Plus, this recipe is customizable with simple ingredient swaps or fun additions, such as toasted nuts or a dollop of whipped cream. Once you get the hang of making crepes (it's easier than you think!), this recipe is one you'll come back to again and again — nothing beats the combo of silky crepes and warm, caramelized bananas.
Gather the ingredients for these bananas foster crepes
Start this recipe by grabbing all of the ingredients you need for it. For the crepes, grab some flour, brown sugar, salt, milk, cold water, dark rum, eggs, and melted butter. For the bananas foster, you'll need more butter, brown sugar, and dark rum, plus sliced bananas and cinnamon. For topping the crepes, grab some vanilla ice cream or whipped cream if you want to add some extra decadence to these.
Step 1: Combine the crepe ingredients
In a large bowl combine the flour, brown sugar, salt, milk, water, rum, eggs, and melted butter.
Step 2: Whisk
Whisk together the crepe ingredients until combined.
Step 3: Blend and refrigerate
Blend the batter until it is super smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour.
Step 4: Heat a pan
Heat an 8-inch pan over medium heat and brush with melted butter.
Step 5: Add batter to the pan
Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons of batter into the center of the pan and tilt to cover the bottom evenly.
Step 6: Cook the crepes
Cook for about a minute, then flip and cook the other side for about 30 seconds. Continue the process for the rest of the batter, brushing the pan with melted butter between each crepe. Set the cooked crepes aside.
Step 7: Add the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon to a pan
Make the filling: In a large skillet combine the butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Step 8: Cook until the sugar dissolves
Heat over low heat until the sugar dissolves.
Step 9: Add the bananas
Add the sliced bananas and cook until they start to brown.
Step 10: Add the rum
Pour the rum into the pan and cook until rum is hot.
Step 11: Ignite
Tip the pan to ignite the rum with a long match or lighter, then remove from the heat.
Step 12: Fill the crepes with the bananas foster filling
Spoon about 2 to 3 tablespoons of banana mixture into each crepe, fold them over or roll them up, and place seam side down on a plate.
Step 13: Serve
Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream as desired, then serve.
Bananas Foster Crepes Recipe
Bananas foster crepes are a sweet treat that's perfect for a dessert or decadent breakfast. The scorched rum adds a delightful punch to the fruity filling.
Ingredients
- For the crepes
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅔ cup milk
- ½ cup cold water
- 1 tablespoon dark rum
- 3 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons melted butter (plus more for the pan)
- For the bananas foster filling
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 4 bananas, sliced
- ¼ cup dark rum
Optional Ingredients
- Vanilla ice cream, to serve
- Whipped cream, to serve
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|268
|Total Fat
|10.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|78.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|22.4 g
|Sodium
|93.4 mg
|Protein
|4.3 g
What are some tips for making perfect crepes?
There are a few tips to ensure you make the perfect bananas foster crepes. Make sure you let your crepe batter rest for at least an hour (or up to overnight) so the flour can fully hydrate; this is what gives you tender, delicate crepes. When you're cooking the crepes, brush the pan between every crepe so that they wont stick to the pan and swirl just enough batter to thinly coat the pan. Flip gently once the edges start to lift and the bottom looks golden. You can keep the crepes warm by stacking them between sheets of parchment and covering them with foil in a low oven while you make the filling.
For the filling, use ripe but firm bananas so they hold their shape when cooked. In the sauce, cook the butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon until bubbling before adding the bananas. When you are flambéing the sauce, be careful and use a long lighter or match so that you don't have your hands anywhere near the fire. If you're nervous about flambéing, you can skip it and just let the alcohol cook off for a few extra minutes.
Can you make any ingredient swaps in this bananas foster crepe recipe?
There are plenty of easy ingredient swaps you can make in this recipe if you're working around dietary needs or using what you have on hand. For the crepes, swap all-purpose flour with a gluten-free 1:1 baking flour to make the recipe gluten-free, but don't skip the resting step. Use any dairy-free milk, such as almond, oat, or soy, in place of regular milk, and try coconut oil or plant-based butter instead of melted butter.
For the filling, if you want to skip the dark rum, there are lots of alcohol-free options. Try a splash of rum extract (just a little — it's strong) or go with vanilla extract, maple syrup, or even a bit of apple cider or pineapple juice to add sweetness and depth. Coconut sugar or maple syrup can replace the brown sugar, though maple syrup will create a thinner sauce. If bananas aren't your thing, try caramelized peaches, apples, or pears instead.
For egg-free crepes, a flax egg or store-bought egg replacer works nicely. You could also add in some pecans to the filling for extra crunch. These swaps make the recipe flexible without sacrificing flavor.