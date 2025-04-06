These Bananas Foster Crepes Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Crepes are always a good idea, but fill them with saucy bananas and a touch of rum, and they become next-level. That's exactly what this bananas foster crepes recipe from developer Jessica Morone does. She takes a classic French crepe and pairs it with the rich, spiced caramel flavor of bananas foster for a dessert (or brunch) that feels both elegant and comforting. The combination of warm cinnamon, buttery brown sugar, and tender bananas creates a sauce that soaks into the crepes just enough to make every bite melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

Morone tells us, "Bananas foster crepes are my go-to when I want something that feels extra special but doesn't take a million steps, and these will definitely impress anyone you serve them to." Plus, this recipe is customizable with simple ingredient swaps or fun additions, such as toasted nuts or a dollop of whipped cream. Once you get the hang of making crepes (it's easier than you think!), this recipe is one you'll come back to again and again — nothing beats the combo of silky crepes and warm, caramelized bananas.