18 Absolute Best Seeds To Grow In Your Kitchen (And Why)
Growing seeds for food in your home kitchen isn't just a trend — it's a rewarding way to bring flavor and extra nutrition into your everyday life. Even in small spaces, like a tiny city apartment, it's entirely possible to grow an abundance of fresh, nutrient-dense food. All you really need is a sunny window, a bit of counter space, a few mason jars with screened lids, or a simple hydroponic setup.
Over the years, I've conducted many "countertop experiments" in my own kitchen — sprouting microgreens for sandwiches and salads similar to the Sprouts and Shoots salad, growing pea shoots in trays, and soaking chickpeas to make the most vibrant sprouted hummus you can imagine. I've also grown many herb gardens in containers on my windowsill.
The best crops to grow indoors are those that thrive in tight quarters, grow quickly, and require minimal fuss. Some are ready to harvest in just a few days, while others keep producing, and can be harvested repeatedly for weeks, sometimes months. The joy of snipping fresh herbs and greens right where you cook? Unbeatable.
Let's have a look at some popular crops for the indoor kitchen gardener — easy to grow, packed with flavor, and guaranteed to add more life to your plate.
1. Radish microgreens
Microgreens are some of the most rewarding crops to grow in your kitchen. These young, edible seedlings are harvested when they're just a few inches tall, usually within a week or two after germination. They're cut as needed just above the root, giving you tender stems and leaves to enjoy.
You don't need anything fancy to grow them — just a shallow tray, some soil or a growing mat, a little misting, and indirect sunlight. They're fast, punchy, and pretty much impossible to mess up.
If you want near instant gratification, start with radish seeds. They are among the quickest-growing indoor crops, sprouting in 2–4 days, and ready to harvest within a week. They've got a nice peppery kick — like a toned-down wasabi — that adds a zing to sandwiches, salads, tacos, you name it. They're visually appealing — their bright green, heart-shaped tops, and delicate pink stems make for a stunning garnish on just about anything. They're also chock full of phytonutrients — like tiny versions of full-grown radishes, but with significantly more concentrated benefits.
2. Broccoli microgreens
Next up are broccoli microgreens. Don't let their tiny size fool you — they are ideal for first-time growers, and great if you're feeding young children. With a slightly earthy sweetness, broccoli microgreens are far milder than mature broccoli, and lack the spicy kick of radish microgreens, making them far more likely to actually be consumed. They easily blend into smoothies without bitterness, and can be tossed onto sandwiches, salads, or eggs for extra crunch, flavor, and nutrition.
Like radish microgreens, they're fast and forgiving: they sprout in 3–5 days and are ready to harvest in 7–10 days. A few small trays can yield enough greens for multiple meals a week — making them both satisfying and cost-effective. Plus, watching them sprout on your countertop is surprisingly joyful, adding a moment of mindfulness and gratitude to your day as you watch new life literally unfurl before your very eyes.
3. Sunflower seedlings
If you prefer microgreens with a bit more substance, consider experimenting with sunflower seeds. Sunflower shoots are a crowd-pleaser — hearty, crunchy, and full of nutty flavor. Packed with protein, fiber, and minerals, they're both nourishing and delicious. These microgreens are a bit bigger and bolder than others, with thick stems and broad leaves that add satisfying texture to salads, sandwiches, and wraps.
To prepare the seeds, first soak them overnight in plain water, then plant in a shallow tray of gardening soil. Sunflower shoots need bright light to thrive, so a sunny window or grow light is key. In 7–10 days, you should have ready to harvest sunflower shoots about 4-5 inches in height.
Their sturdy structure makes them easy to handle, and they're a fun crop to grow with kids, too. Sunflower seedlings are also easy to harden off and transplant to your outdoor garden where you can grow more sunflower seeds for more sunflower shoots ad infinitum.
4. Pea shoots
Another fun and easy beginning crop are pea shoots. They're sweet and whimsical — with delicate leaves and playful curling tendrils, they look and taste like spring. Their mild sugar snap pea flavor goes with pretty much everything. Throw them on eggs, stir-fries, grain bowls, sandwiches, springy salads, etc.
Start by soaking your dried peas overnight. Drain and rinse, then scatter them over a shallow tray filled with a growing medium. Once they start to sprout, move them into a spot with bright, indirect light. In about 9–12 days, you'll have a lush little forest ready to harvest.
Pea shoots are also generous — if you cut them just above the lowest leaves, there's a good chance you'll get a second round of growth. And nutritionally, they're no slouch either: packed with vitamins, folate, fiber, and antioxidants. If you like that light, garden-fresh flavor, and want something rewarding with very little effort, pea shoots are a total win.
5. Mustard microgreens
Unlike sweet peas, mustard seeds are for folks who like a little fire in their food. These tiny greens may look delicate, but they pack a surprisingly bold, horseradish or wasabi-like punch. They're a fantastic way to add some attitude to any dish you want to spice up a little.
Mustard microgreens are beautiful, bearing dark green leaves with purple veins or stems. They're also nutritional powerhouses. Like other members of the brassica family (think kale, cabbage, and broccoli), they're rich in vitamins, antioxidants, carotenoids, and glucosinolates, which are known for their detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties.
They're a great choice for beginners because they're fast, low-maintenance, and easy to grow. To get started, sprinkle your mustard seeds in a shallow tray filled with soil or onto a growing mat. Mist them daily and give them some indirect sunlight or a grow light. They should sprout within 2–3 days, and be ready to harvest in 6–8, when they're about 2–3 inches tall, and have formed their first true leaves.
6. Butterhead lettuce
After microgreens, the next rewarding crop to grow in your kitchen are salads greens, which lend themselves particularly well to hydroponic set-ups with grow lights, although you can also easily grow them in small pots by a sunny window. With many different lettuce varieties to choose from, these crops can keep producing for weeks if you are willing to use the "cut-and-come-again" method.
If I had to choose a single variety of lettuce, it would be Bibb or Boston butterhead lettuce, which are compact and ideal for small-space gardening. Nutritionally, they offer fiber, folate, and vitamin A — but it's their velvety texture and sweet, mild flavor that works in everything from wraps to salads to sandwiches that'll win you over.
Start seeds in a tray or hydroponic system with lots of light and consistent moisture. Germination takes about 7–10 days, and baby leaves can be harvested in 3–4 weeks. If you leave the inner head intact, they'll keep pushing out more leaves.
7. Mesclun
Luckily, you don't have to choose just one variety of salad greens if you go for mesclun. Mesclun isn't just one plant — it's a mix of baby greens, usually lettuces, arugula, mustard, chard, and sometimes herbs. It's basically a ready-made salad growing right in your kitchen with an assortment of textures and flavors ranging from mild and buttery to sharp and spicy. If you love variety, mesclun is the way to go.
It's also super simple to grow indoors. Just scatter the seed mix over a shallow tray or hydroponic pad, keep it moist, and give it plenty of light. Sprouts show up in a few days, and within 2–3 weeks, you can start harvesting baby leaves with scissors. Just don't cut too low — leave about an inch so it can keep regrowing.
8. Arugula
If you prefer your greens with a bit of edge, arugula is your new best friend. It's got a bold, peppery flavor — kind of nutty, kind of spicy — that adds excitement to everything from flatbreads and grain bowls to egg dishes and salads. And it grows fast. You'll see sprouts in just a few days, and baby greens are ready for harvest within 2–3 weeks.
Arugula does great in both soil and hydroponic setups, and it doesn't need much space. Sow the seeds thickly in a shallow tray, give it good light and regular water, and you're off to a great start. Harvest the outer leaves when they're 2–4 inches tall and let the rest keep going.
9. Basil
While I enjoy my countertop experiments with shallow trays of greens, there's something absolutely magical about the slower, steadier pace of growing fresh herbs. I love tending to little pots by my kitchen window — snipping just what I need as I cook. Growing herbs takes a little more time and patience than microgreens or even lettuces, but they reward you with weeks (sometimes months) of flavor and fragrance, especially if you transplant some outdoors.
My absolute favorite fresh herb to grow is basil. Not only does it fill my kitchen with its wonderful scent, but its bright, sweet flavor can be added to everything from pasta and curries to sandwiches and salads. It's also full of vitamin K, manganese, and antioxidants.
Basil loves warmth and bright light, so plant it in a pot with good drainage, and give it a sunny windowsill or a strong grow light. Keep the soil lightly moist, but not soggy. Seeds can take 5–10 days to sprout, and you can start harvesting leaves once the plant is about 6 inches tall. Pinch off the tops regularly to encourage bushy growth and to avoid letting it flower too early (it can get bitter).
10. Chives
Chives are another one of my favorite crops to grow indoors — and once you have a little pot going, you'll wonder how you ever managed without them. With their fresh, mild onion flavor and tender green shoots, they have many different uses. I love snipping them before serving for that pop of bright green color — and their purple blossoms are edible and absolutely gorgeous when they bloom. I love using the blooms as a dramatic garnish.
To grow chives, plant seeds or small starts in a pot with well-draining soil. They like bright light and moist (not soggy) soil. Germination takes 1–2 weeks, and once the plants are a few inches tall, you can harvest by trimming with scissors, leaving about an inch of growth, so they keep coming back. Because chives are perennial plants, they'll keep going for months if cared for.
They're also rich in vitamin K and antioxidants, so they support healthy bones, help with blood clotting, and give your meals a little extra nutritional boost — all from just a few snips at the windowsill.
11. Cilantro
Another popular kitchen herb is cilantro — its fresh, citrusy flavor brings tacos, salsas, curries, and rice bowls to life. And when you grow it at home, you never have to deal with sad, slimy grocery store bunches again.
It can be a little picky indoors, but when it thrives, it's pure magic. Cilantro prefers cooler temperatures and doesn't love being transplanted, so it's best to sow the seeds directly into a pot with well-draining soil. Keep the soil moist, give it moderate sunlight, and expect germination in about 7–10 days. Once the plants are 4–6 inches tall, you can start harvesting a few leaves at a time.
The trick with cilantro is succession planting — sow a new batch every couple of weeks to keep a steady supply since it tends to bolt quickly (which means it starts flowering and goes to seed instead of producing more leaves). Bonus: Cilantro is loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C, and compounds that support your immune system and detoxification.
12. Dill
Dill is a soft, feathery herb with a fresh, grassy flavor that instantly makes me think of pickles, potato salad, and the Scandinavian gravlax I grew up with. It's easy to grow indoors, but it has a bit of a wild streak — it grows fast and tall, then tends to bolt (flower) quickly, which makes the leaves bitter. Still, if you love its unique flavor, it's totally worth adding to your indoor kitchen garden.
Start dill from seed in a deep pot (its taproot doesn't love transplanting), and keep it in a sunny spot with well-draining soil. It germinates in about 7–10 days. Dill likes full sun and regular watering, and it's best harvested young when it's about 6–8 inches tall. You can trim the leaves as needed or cut the whole plant if it's starting to flower.
Besides being tasty, dill contains antioxidants and vitamin C, and may help with digestion. Like cilantro, it's best to keep sowing new seeds every couple of weeks if you want a steady supply.
13. Thyme
Thyme might look unassuming with its tiny leaves, but it packs a ton of flavor — earthy, slightly minty, and floral. It's a kitchen staple for soups, stews, roasted veggies, marinades, and even chocolate chip cookies. And because it's a woody perennial, a single plant can thrive indoors for a long time with just a little care.
You can grow thyme from seed, but to be honest, it's much easier to start with a small plant or cutting. Use a well-draining potting mix, give it plenty of sun (6+ hours a day), and water only when the soil is dry — thyme doesn't like wet feet. Let it dry out between waterings and trim regularly to keep it bushy.
It's not just tasty — thyme is antimicrobial and full of antioxidants. Plus, the scent alone when you brush past it on the windowsill is an instant kitchen upgrade.
14. Parsley
Growing parsley from seed requires a bit more skill and patience. Seeds can be slow to sprout — sometimes taking 2–3 weeks — so soaking them overnight before planting can speed things up. Plant the soaked seeds in a small pot with well-draining soil, keep it in a sunny spot (or under a grow light), and water it regularly.
Once it's about 5–6 inches tall, you can start snipping from the outer leaves. Parsley grows back steadily if you harvest gently, paying off year round in fresh green dividends.
15. Oregano
If you love Italian cooking or the Mediterranean diet, you need oregano in your kitchen garden. Its bold, slightly bitter flavor stands up well to tomato sauces, roasted meats, and veggies — and it's just as good fresh as it is dried. Oregano is super hardy and a great choice for beginners who want something low-maintenance and flavorful.
Start with a cutting or small plant (seeds are slow), and give it a pot with good drainage and full sun. Let the soil dry out between waterings — oregano likes things a little on the dry side. Once it's 4–6 inches tall, you can start harvesting by pinching off stems, which encourages fuller growth.
Oregano is rich in antioxidants and has natural antibacterial properties. It's one of those herbs you'll find yourself reaching for constantly — and once you've had it fresh, the dried stuff just doesn't compare.
16. Mung beans
Last but not least, we have a whole category of seeds that thrive right on your kitchen counter, no soil needed — legume sprouts. These fun, fast, protein-packed crops are perfect for growing in jars or bowls without a growing medium. Unlike the greens and herbs we've covered so far, sprouts are grown entirely with water and air. Another difference is that they're eaten whole, seed and all, and should be cooked for safety.
Mung beans are a classic sprouting legume — crisp, slightly nutty, and refreshing. You've probably had them in stir-fries or pad Thai. To sprout them at home, all you need is a jar with a mesh lid or a sieve and a bowl. Soak the beans overnight, then rinse and drain them twice a day. Keep the jar tilted upside down in a bowl, so excess water drains and air can circulate. You'll see little tails after 2–3 days, and plump, juicy sprouts ready to eat in about 4–5. Once sprouted, store them in the fridge.
17. Lentils
Lentils are another easy, forgiving legume to sprout at home — they're cheap, accessible, and sprout quickly with minimal effort. Once sprouted, they're tender with a mild, earthy flavor, perfect for tossing into salads, grain bowls, wraps, or soups. Nutritionally, they're little powerhouses — full of protein, iron, magnesium, and digestion-friendly fiber.
Use a wide-mouth jar with a mesh lid or sprouting screen. Soak whole, dry lentils (split ones won't work) overnight, then rinse and drain twice a day. They usually sprout in just 2–3 days. You can eat them with short tails or let them grow a bit longer depending on your preference.
I love adding sprouted lentils to anything that needs a bit of crunch and protein. Plus, they're super cost-effective — a small scoop of dry lentils makes a jar full of sprouts in just a few days.
18. Chickpeas
Chickpeas are a little chunkier than other sprouts, but they're totally worth it — especially if you've never had fresh sprouted hummus. The flavor is creamy, nutty, and a little sweet, with all the fiber and protein of cooked chickpeas, but even easier to digest thanks to the sprouting process. They're also rich in iron, folate, and zinc, making them a fantastic plant-based staple.
To sprout them, soak dried chickpeas overnight (they should double in size), then drain, and rinse twice a day. Keep them in a jar with a mesh lid or in a sieve inside of a bowl. You'll see short tails after 2–3 days. Sprouted chickpeas can be eaten raw (or lightly steamed for food safety reasons), blended into hummus, tossed into salads, or roasted for a crunchy snack.