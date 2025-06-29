18 Absolute Best Seeds To Grow In Your Kitchen (And Why)

Growing seeds for food in your home kitchen isn't just a trend — it's a rewarding way to bring flavor and extra nutrition into your everyday life. Even in small spaces, like a tiny city apartment, it's entirely possible to grow an abundance of fresh, nutrient-dense food. All you really need is a sunny window, a bit of counter space, a few mason jars with screened lids, or a simple hydroponic setup.

Over the years, I've conducted many "countertop experiments" in my own kitchen — sprouting microgreens for sandwiches and salads similar to the Sprouts and Shoots salad, growing pea shoots in trays, and soaking chickpeas to make the most vibrant sprouted hummus you can imagine. I've also grown many herb gardens in containers on my windowsill.

The best crops to grow indoors are those that thrive in tight quarters, grow quickly, and require minimal fuss. Some are ready to harvest in just a few days, while others keep producing, and can be harvested repeatedly for weeks, sometimes months. The joy of snipping fresh herbs and greens right where you cook? Unbeatable.

Let's have a look at some popular crops for the indoor kitchen gardener — easy to grow, packed with flavor, and guaranteed to add more life to your plate.