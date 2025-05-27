Why You Should Think Twice Before Growing Parsley From Seed

The idea of having a small kitchen garden is one we have all toyed with at some point or another. Whether it's in the backyard, a shared community space, or on a simple window sill, the ease of harvesting our own culinary plants comes with a special sense of pride and satisfaction. As newbies, we usually start with herbs, firmly believing they are easy to grow, only to be disappointed when the parsley seeds are still hiding in the soil three weeks after planting. If you're new to kitchen gardening, think twice about growing your parsley from seed. This herb is a notoriously slow grower, taking up to six weeks to germinate — and even after all that waiting, you might find the seeds didn't germinate at all.

Parsley seeds are fussy, whether they're the flat-leafed variety or curly. They need time and low expectations. Even if your parsley seeds do germinate on the first try, you'll spend over a month of the precious gardening season just waiting. Now, if you are the patient type, by all means get those parsley seed packets. But if you really just want a fresh supply of one of the best herbs to have in your kitchen without too long of a wait, it's much easier to take a trip to your local nursery or supermarket and pick up an inexpensive bushy parsley plant that's already grown.