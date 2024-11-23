12 Fresh Herbs That Will Seriously Elevate Your Steak

Depending on where you lie on the enthusiasm scale, making steak could be an easy dinner or an art form in itself. Cooking steak doesn't need to be complicated, and it doesn't take much to make a great steak taste good. Serious steak lovers might insist that all you need is salt and maybe a little pepper, but there are so many great ways to enhance a steak's flavor that it can be a missed opportunity for a bit more oomph. We're not talking ketchup or barbecue sauce, although I'm not one to yuck anyone's yum, but using fresh herbs can be a glorious way to add some brightness or earthy flavors and elevate your steak without much effort. Plus, when used correctly, they can complement your steak in just the perfect amount without overpowering it.

Advertisement

As a recipe developer, I always keep a variety of fresh herbs on hand as they can make so many dishes instantly better and more sophisticated, using just a handful or so. Fresh herbs are so easy to use, and there are so many that go well with steak that it's not difficult to get it right. With steak, it's not only the type of herb you choose, but also how you prefer it. Depending on the herb, I like to toss them in the cooking oil and let them infuse, or make an herbaceous compound butter with them, or sometimes just add them straight onto your meat for even more tasty goodness. There are many tastes and effects to choose from, depending on the seasonality of the herbs you find where you are. Here are some fresh herbs that will seriously elevate your steak.

Advertisement