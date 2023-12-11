Add An Extra Crunch To Your Steak With Fried Herbs

Steak has stood the test of time for obvious reasons. It is succulent, flavorful, satisfying, and relatively simple to prepare. However, even the most perfectly cooked meat can sometimes fall victim to monotony. While many enthusiasts swear by the classic approach of building a deep crust on the exterior, even employing the use of dry rubs to build flavor and texture, there's an intriguing avenue yet to be fully explored — the addition of a crispy, herbaceous crunch.

Taking the plunge into the world of crispy herbs involves a straightforward yet transformative process. Fresh herbs, chosen to complement the steak's profile are submerged in hot oil or butter. The sizzle and aroma that ensue are the prelude to a delightful outcome. Once the herbs begin to curl and bronze, they're plucked from the scalding fat and given a quick drain on paper towels to ensure they maintain their newfound crunchiness.

The art of enhancing beef with fried herbs extends beyond the basic technique, delving into the realm of pairing specific herbs with different cuts to create unique and memorable flavor combinations. That said, there is no right way to proceed, and the culinary exploration afforded by the addition of the technique to your repertoire is a big component of the draw.