13 Absolute Best Herbs That Can Grow In The Shade
There are many benefits to setting up your own herb garden at home. Cooking with fresh herbs not only helps you create flavorful and delicious meals, but it can also help you create healthier meals, too. Fresh herbs provide more nutrients than their dried counterparts, as many of these are lost when they're dehydrated. Growing your own herbs can also help you keep grocery costs down and make sure you always have the key ingredients you'll need for a recipe.
However, while many of the common types of herbs people add to a home garden are relatively easy to grow, not all of them will do well in the shade. If your garden gets minimal sunlight, then carefully choosing which herbs to plant will be important if you want your efforts to be successful. Ahead, we've put together a list of some of the best herbs you can grow in the shade. Keep in mind that there is a difference between shade and no sun. Most of these herbs will still need at least some sunlight in order to grow, but their daily needs are often considerably less than many other plants.
French parsley
French parsley, known as chervil, is one of the best herbs to consider if you have a shady garden. While the herb needs a little sunlight to grow, planting it in a spot where it receives full sun can actually be detrimental and cause it to flower too early (at which point, you won't be able to harvest it to use for cooking). Another good thing about chervil is that it can thrive both indoors and outdoors. So, if you want to start a kitchen herb garden on a north-facing windowsill that doesn't get much sunlight, it could be a good choice.
If you're thinking about adding French parsley to your indoor or outdoor herb garden, there are a few other things to keep in mind. In addition to planting the seeds in a relatively shaded spot, you'll want to avoid planting too many at a time. Unlike some other herbs that you can dry for later use, chervil really is best used when fresh. It can lose too much of its flavor if you dehydrate it. Even when shaded, the plants will still grow relatively quickly outside when the temperatures are warm, so you might not be able to use them all up before they begin producing flowers.
You can start chervil seeds inside or outside. Either way, you'll want to monitor the growth of the seedlings to make sure that they are moved into the soil or a larger pot relatively quickly so that you don't inadvertently damage the taproot.
Sage
Culinary sage (aka Salvia officinalis) is the variety that you're most likely to find in a grocery store. While this species would not be the best to grow in the shade, as it does best with at least six hours of direct sunlight each day, other species in the genus are better suited to growing in the shade. And some of them are also edible and can help you add depth and flavor to your favorite recipes.
For example, hummingbird sage (Salvia spathacea) is one variety that does well in very low-light conditions. It is ideal for USDA hardiness zones 8 through 11, and as its name implies, it can help attract hummingbirds with the tubular flowers it produces. One other edible variety you might consider if you have a partially shaded garden is Cleveland sage (Salvia clevelandii). Its flavor is relatively similar to that of culinary sage, allowing you to use it for a variety of recipes.
However, if you're searching for other types of sage that can grow in the shade, it is essential to verify that they are suitable for culinary use. Some ornamental varieties, such as scarlet sage (Salvia coccinea), are known to cause gastro-intestinal issues.
Golden oregano
Growing many varieties of oregano in the shade won't be the most successful venture. In general, this herb requires six or more hours of full sunlight in order for it to thrive and stay healthy. But there is one variety that may be better suited for your shady garden: golden oregano.
While this plant will still need some sunlight in order to grow, it does benefit from at least some shade (especially during the heat of the day). If planted in a spot in the garden that receives full sun, the leaves of a golden oregano plant are likely to become scorched. Before planting golden oregano in your garden, there are a few other things to know to set the herb up for success. First, it has relatively low watering needs and will grow best in a well-draining soil. Similarly, this plant also does best in less humid climates. With such conditions, you should find that this is a relatively easy herb to grow.
A few other benefits include the fact that it is resistant to many pests and disease and that it is not a favorite of deer. However, it is toxic to dogs and cats, so you'll want to take care if you are growing the plant indoors or in an outdoor area that your pets can access. After harvesting your oregano, don't forget about this storage hack that will help you keep herbs fresh longer — always wash it before refrigerating it.
Lemon balm
Lemon balm is another herb that might be a good pick for a garden that does not receive full sun. However, it probably won't be the ideal choice for one that is shaded for the majority of the day. While the herb requires some sunlight, it will do best when planted in a spot with at least partial shade. When given that shady reprieve from the scorching afternoon sunlight, lemon balm's leaves tend to grow to be larger and to be more flavorful.
Aside from choosing a good spot in your garden where they will receive enough sunlight, but at least some shade, there are some other things you'll want to do to support your lemon balm plants. While lemon balm does best with moist soil, it is important not to overwater it to prevent root rot. Additionally, spacing the plants out sufficiently — at least 18 inches apart — will allow for proper air circulation to help them remain healthy.
Thyme
While thyme will grow best in full sun, home gardeners can still consider planting it if their garden or windowsill is partially shaded. The herb will still grow, providing you with a fresh and flavorful way to enhance your favorite recipes. In fact, it is one of the best fresh herbs for steak, but it can also be used with various other meat dishes, soups, sauces, and more. However, it is important to have realistic expectations. Thyme will grow in the shade, but you shouldn't expect the plant to get as large as it would when grown in full sun.
As with many other herbs, making sure your soil is right for thyme before planting is crucial. While sandy soil that drains too quickly won't retain enough moisture for the plant, you do want a well-drained soil that will prevent the roots from staying overly moist. Similarly, be careful to avoid over-watering thyme, making sure that the soil has had a chance to dry before pulling out the hose or watering can.
Dill
If you have been longing to make your own flavorful dill sauce with some fresh herbs, but only have a partially shaded spot in the garden, then you might just be in luck. Growing dill in the shade is possible, though the herb does prefer conditions that are closer to full sun (six to eight hours). If the spot in your garden receives at least four hours of sun, and you're willing to keep a close eye on the herb to assess its needs, then you can try planting dill there.
Some shade does help protect the plant from getting scorched or wilted, but if it remains under lower lighting for too long, it might become too leggy with a weakened stem. The best time to grow dill in the shade is during the early spring or late summer. Additionally, the time that shade hits your garden can also make a difference. Sun in the morning with shade in the afternoon would be preferred over shade in the morning and sun in the afternoon.
While you can start your dill plants indoors, they can also be sown directly into the soil. Be sure to water the seeds regularly until they germinate. Once germinated, the watering needs of dill will remain higher than those of many other herbs. It is important to avoid letting the soil dry completely between waterings if you want it to remain healthy.
Cilantro
As with many other herbs, cilantro will grow best if it has ample sunlight. At the same time, however, providing some shade to this herb is also really important. If cilantro is planted in full sun (particularly in a hot climate), then it will start producing flowers sooner. Known as bolting, this occurrence means that the plant's energy will be most focused on flower production, instead of on growing the leaves. Since there is no perfect substitute for cilantro, you'll want to make sure that the leaves continue to grow so that you can use them to enhance the flavor of your favorite recipes.
Of course, the amount of sunlight that your cilantro plants get is only one part of the equation. You'll also want to make sure that you're planting the seeds in the best type of soil. Cilantro prefers well-drained soil with a slightly acidic pH (between 6.2 and 6.8). Regular watering — and even some water-soluble plant food — will help the herb grow properly and develop large leaves.
Tarragon
Whether you're searching for the best herbs to upgrade your sandwiches, want to make a delicious homemade salad dressing, or are looking to add some flavor to a nice piece of meat, you might want to reach for some freshly cut tarragon. This is another herb that you can consider planting even if you don't have a spot that receives full sun.
Tarragon is known for being hardy and can survive well when grown in partial shade. In fact, if you're growing tarragon, particularly French tarragon, direct sunlight can be too intense for the herb. Instead, a small amount of morning sun with plenty of time in the shade is generally seen as best for the plant.
When preparing to plant tarragon in your indoor or outdoor herb garden, soil type matters. This is one herb that will not do well if its roots remain too wet. For this reason, you should choose a sandy soil that will allow proper drainage and help you avoid root rot and other growth issues. Immediately after planting, you can water tarragon every other day or so. But once it has become better established, cut back to only watering the plant a few times a week to avoid making the soil too damp.
Chives
While you won't want to plant chives in full shade, you could consider growing them in a partially shaded herb garden. This herb does well with some light shade, and ideally, at least six hours of sunlight. You can choose to plant it outside in a garden or in an interior windowsill that receives a mix of direct and indirect light and shade. However, if you are going to sow the seeds inside, it is important to keep in mind that they'll need to be exposed to bright light until they're ready to transplant (when they're about 4 inches tall).
If you want to be able to try some of the best ways to use chives, you'll need to do more to support your plants. You'll want to test your soil to ensure that it has the ideal pH — between 6.0 and 7.0 — for the herb. Moreover, you should enrich the soil with organic matter so the chives get all the nutrients they need, and water deeply to make sure that the soil stays moist.
Ginger
When you're looking for herbs that can thrive in the shade, ginger should be a top contender. Unlike some other herbs that really need at least some direct sunlight, ginger can grow in full shade if no direct light is available. However, you might see better results if you're able to choose a spot in the garden that receives at least two to three hours of sun per day. Just be careful to avoid choosing anywhere that gets an overabundance of sunlight, as the herb will not grow properly.
While you should plant ginger in the spring, unlike many other herbs, it typically won't be ready to harvest until after summer has passed. As a long-season crop, it can take up to 10 months to reach maturity and develop its rhizomes. However, it is possible to harvest the herb earlier if you're looking to add a milder flavor to your dishes.
Mint
Mint is one of the best herbs to have in your kitchen. It is also one of the best herbs to plant in a partially shady spot in the garden. When you consider that it comes from the same family as sage and thyme, two other shade-friendly herbs, it shouldn't be too surprising that mint can do well if not planted in a location with full sun. In fact, mint often needs even less light than sage and thyme in order to thrive. This can be especially true if you live in a hot climate, where the shade could offer some cooling reprieve for the plant.
If you want to plant mint, there is one very important thing to consider. It doesn't only grow quickly and easily. It can grow too quickly and end up taking over your entire herb garden. If you want to enjoy mint, along with the other herbs that you want to plant, you might be better off planting it in a pot. Keeping up with trimming the plant can also help prevent it from growing too quickly or becoming overly leggy as it grows towards the sun.
Chamomile
Depending on where you live, chamomile may be another herb you could plant in a shadier location in the garden. While it often prefers full sun, especially in more temperate climates, the herb will do best with at least some shade during the hot afternoon hours in Southern states. If exposed to too much hot sun in these warmer climates, the plant's blooms are more likely to get scorched. Generally speaking, chamomile will grow fast whether it is planted in full sun or partial shade. However, you might notice even more rapid growth in a fully sunny spot.
When assessing the fitness of your garden for this herb, you should start by making sure that your soil will meet its needs. A compost-enriched soil will be ideal, as it will supply the essential nutrients that the herb needs to remain strong and healthy. The soil's pH, however, is less of a concern with chamomile than it is with some other herbs. It should be fine in both slightly acidic or slightly basic soils.
Stinging nettle
If your garden gets at least some sunlight — or even bits of sunlight streaming through tall overhead trees — then you might want to try planting stinging nettle. If you live in a hot area of the country, then giving this herb some shade is really ideal to help protect it from the hot rays of the sun during the heat of the day. Both partially shaded garden beds and those with a bit of dappled shade can help accomplish this goal. Providing the herb with some shade won't be as critical if you don't live in a warmer climate.
In addition to giving your stinging nettle some shade to protect it from too much direct sunlight, you shouldn't overlook the other elements that will support its healthy growth. Soil, in particular, is something that you'll want to get just right to help the plant really take off. Adding some compost to the soil will not only improve drainage, but it will also lead to the increased nitrogen levels that the herb prefers.
You'll want to stay on top of watering until you've finished harvesting. Stinging nettle does best when the soil stays moist, so avoid waiting too long that it has a chance to dry out.