13 Absolute Best Herbs That Can Grow In The Shade

French parsley, known as chervil, is one of the best herbs to consider if you have a shady garden. While the herb needs a little sunlight to grow, planting it in a spot where it receives full sun can actually be detrimental and cause it to flower too early (at which point, you won't be able to harvest it to use for cooking). Another good thing about chervil is that it can thrive both indoors and outdoors. So, if you want to start a kitchen herb garden on a north-facing windowsill that doesn't get much sunlight, it could be a good choice.

If you're thinking about adding French parsley to your indoor or outdoor herb garden, there are a few other things to keep in mind. In addition to planting the seeds in a relatively shaded spot, you'll want to avoid planting too many at a time. Unlike some other herbs that you can dry for later use, chervil really is best used when fresh. It can lose too much of its flavor if you dehydrate it. Even when shaded, the plants will still grow relatively quickly outside when the temperatures are warm, so you might not be able to use them all up before they begin producing flowers.

You can start chervil seeds inside or outside. Either way, you'll want to monitor the growth of the seedlings to make sure that they are moved into the soil or a larger pot relatively quickly so that you don't inadvertently damage the taproot.