13 Fresh Herbs That Will Upgrade Your Sandwiches

If you are looking to elevate the flavor profile of virtually any dish, basil is a great herb to add. Its aromatic flavor and slightly peppery notes mean it can transform a dish when used with restraint. Popularly used in Italian cooking, there are more than 60 varieties, and many are used in Asian cuisine, as well.

Basil is a soft herb, meaning you will get the most out of it by using it raw or by adding it at the very end of the cooking process. It is a delicate little thing, and even chopping with a knife can bruise the leaves, ruining both the appearance and the flavor. Instead, tear the leaves or simply leave them whole when adding to your dish.

There are many sandwiches that can be upgraded with the addition of basil, as it goes brilliantly with lots of flavors. Add a few torn leaves to a chicken panini, or mix up a vibrant basil mayo and add to a tuna baguette. The perfect combination for basil, though, is the famous Caprese salad. Basil pairs beautifully with both mozzarella and tomato, adding zing and freshness that elevates those simple ingredients to something special. To make the perfect caprese sandwich, tear up some basil leaves and layer with the cheese and tomato on a rustic ciabatta before heating them in a panini press to allow the mozzarella to melt slightly. Forget boring sandwiches; a sprig of basil will ensure your lunch will not disappoint.