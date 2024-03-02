Lavender Is The Floral Herb You Probably Didn't Think To Use With Chicken

Aside from seeing the herb featured in lattes and teas at your local hipster coffee shop, you may not give much thought to lavender's culinary capabilities. However, you definitely should. The floral herb can be your secret weapon in the kitchen, even when cooking chicken.

While lavender may sound uncommon as an herb for cooking, you're probably familiar with it. Grown in rows of sun-drenched soil, the delicate purple flowers are typically used for aromatherapy and skincare, but can bring a sweet zing to food, as well. Lavender is sometimes found in herbs de Provence alongside rosemary, basil, marjoram, and tarragon, and it offers a citrusy, woodsy flavor to the herb blend. And when you strip it back to just lavender, your poultry gets a bright touch of earthy sweet flavor.

As a member of the mint family, the fragrant herb has a strong taste and smell that can easily overpower a dish, so limit how much you add to a chicken dish. A pinch of it is all that's needed to imbue poultry with a bright flavor. Crush some dried lavender buds and rub them onto the chicken before cooking, or whisk a small amount of them into a marinade with other herbs like sage, rosemary, and thyme.