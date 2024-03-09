Herb Garnishes Will Take Your Lobster Rolls To The Next Level

The satisfying luxury of biting into decadent pieces of lobster sandwiched between buttery, toasted bread should leave no craving unaddressed. If you've set out to make lobster rolls in the comfort of your own kitchen, make sure this recipe gets the full attention it deserves. Though serving up perfectly cooked lobster with garlicky bread is already a solid effort, taking the extra step to crown your subs with an assortment of fresh herbs will brighten your meal — all with minimal extra culinary work on your part.

Topping lobster rolls with chopped fresh chives and tarragon brings added flavors and colors to an already delicious dish. The mild presence of tarragon offers just enough punch without being a distraction, while versatile chives invite a subtle essence of garlic and onion to your fluffy lobster rolls. Once you've experimented with sprinkling fresh garden herbs onto the top of each sandwich, a whole new world of gastronomic delights is at the ready. Need inspiration? We have more ideas for you.