Why There's No Perfect Substitute For Cilantro

As fun as the grocery store can be, no one likes having to trek all the way there for a single ingredient. To prevent tedious store runs, creative home cooks are constantly looking for alternative ingredients. Unfortunately, not all ingredients are as easy to substitute, and cilantro, the leaves of the coriander plant, is one of them. There's a small population of folks who, if blindfolded, would guess they were eating dish soap rather than cilantro, which is actually a proven phenomenon tied to genetics. For those who can stomach the herb, it has a distinct peppery flavor that's bright and citrusy. Its unique aroma somehow brings a freshness to every dish it touches, and its inexplicable quality makes it tough to imitate, or even explain.

It's not as simple as finding a similar flavor, as cilantro's complexity starts at a molecular level. Aldehydes, which are responsible for that soap flavor to some, and terpenes make up the plant's layered aromatics that really captivate the senses. Given that some can't even recognize the intended taste, there's some flexibility with substitutions. But if you're looking to replicate that exact, distinct flavor, you're out of luck.