Why There's No Perfect Substitute For Cilantro
As fun as the grocery store can be, no one likes having to trek all the way there for a single ingredient. To prevent tedious store runs, creative home cooks are constantly looking for alternative ingredients. Unfortunately, not all ingredients are as easy to substitute, and cilantro, the leaves of the coriander plant, is one of them. There's a small population of folks who, if blindfolded, would guess they were eating dish soap rather than cilantro, which is actually a proven phenomenon tied to genetics. For those who can stomach the herb, it has a distinct peppery flavor that's bright and citrusy. Its unique aroma somehow brings a freshness to every dish it touches, and its inexplicable quality makes it tough to imitate, or even explain.
It's not as simple as finding a similar flavor, as cilantro's complexity starts at a molecular level. Aldehydes, which are responsible for that soap flavor to some, and terpenes make up the plant's layered aromatics that really captivate the senses. Given that some can't even recognize the intended taste, there's some flexibility with substitutions. But if you're looking to replicate that exact, distinct flavor, you're out of luck.
Nothing quite measures up to cilantro's zest
A bundle of fresh cilantro has a similar look and feel to parsley, but after a quick taste test, it's clear the taste isn't a match. Although, if blended with a touch of citrus, it could come close. Ina Garten is in the cilantro-hating club, and she consistently swaps basil in recipes that would typically call for it. Considering it's the seed of cilantro, dried coriander will give any recipe the same earthy flavor, but milder and less vibrant. Caraway, lime, and cumin are other seasonings that often stand in for cilantro, but it all depends on the flavor of the dish. Cilantro thrives in gardens all over the world, but the fresh leaves are often associated with Mexican dishes like tacos, salsas, and practically anything garnished with lime. The herb is just as ubiquitous in Latin American, Middle Eastern, Indian, Mediterranean, and Asian cuisines.
Professional chefs may quince at someone swapping sugar and oil for honey, but more often than not, there's an alternative ingredient that can serve the same function. Take buttermilk, for example. If a trip to the market is out of the question or you fear you won't go through a carton of buttermilk fast enough, some milk and vinegar or lemon juice is known to do the trick. Lemon is another ingredient that can often be replaced with anything acidic, like vinegar or orange juice.