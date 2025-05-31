How To Grow Lentils Right In Your Kitchen

With rising grocery costs, it can literally pay to grow your own food. But for those that live in a big city or simply don't have the outdoor space, that can seem like a daunting and impossible task. Limited space does not often pair well with gardening, but maybe you just need to think smaller. Lentil sprouts are extremely low maintenance and easy to grow and pack tons of health benefits. Growing lentil sprouts takes up minimal space and can be done with just a few supplies that you already have in your kitchen.

There are a few different methods for sprouting lentils — which need moisture and light to survive — but the easiest way is using a paper towel and a wide bowl. Place a paper towel or two into the bowl and spread your clean lentils evenly on it. Fill the bowl with enough water to fully cover the lentils and let them rest overnight. In the morning, drain the water from the bowl and place one more damp paper towel on top so that it covers the lentils. Let the bowl sit in a bright and sunny spot in your kitchen, like a counter or windowsill.

It won't be long before you will start seeing sprouts. Once you do, remove the top paper towel but keep the bottom one where it is. Be sure to regularly refresh it with water. Remember, you want the towels damp but not dripping wet. Leave the sprouting lentils in the same sunny spot, and you should be ready to harvest your sprouts in about a week.