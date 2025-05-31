How To Grow Lentils Right In Your Kitchen
With rising grocery costs, it can literally pay to grow your own food. But for those that live in a big city or simply don't have the outdoor space, that can seem like a daunting and impossible task. Limited space does not often pair well with gardening, but maybe you just need to think smaller. Lentil sprouts are extremely low maintenance and easy to grow and pack tons of health benefits. Growing lentil sprouts takes up minimal space and can be done with just a few supplies that you already have in your kitchen.
There are a few different methods for sprouting lentils — which need moisture and light to survive — but the easiest way is using a paper towel and a wide bowl. Place a paper towel or two into the bowl and spread your clean lentils evenly on it. Fill the bowl with enough water to fully cover the lentils and let them rest overnight. In the morning, drain the water from the bowl and place one more damp paper towel on top so that it covers the lentils. Let the bowl sit in a bright and sunny spot in your kitchen, like a counter or windowsill.
It won't be long before you will start seeing sprouts. Once you do, remove the top paper towel but keep the bottom one where it is. Be sure to regularly refresh it with water. Remember, you want the towels damp but not dripping wet. Leave the sprouting lentils in the same sunny spot, and you should be ready to harvest your sprouts in about a week.
Benefits of lentil sprouts and how to use them
Now that you have successfully grown lentil sprouts in your own kitchen, you get to move on to the fun part and eat them. With a flavor that is often described as being similar to fresh sugar snap peas, lentil sprouts are highly nutritious. Packing in protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber, and minerals like zinc, iron, magnesium, and potassium, these little sprouts are a healthy powerhouse.
Lentil sprouts can be used just like other useful microgreens. Add them to sandwiches for a burst of flavor or toss them into a springy pea salad. They can also be an excellent addition to a vegetable stir-fry. They're the perfect nutritious garnish for any dish. One thing that is important to keep in mind with any kind of sprout, though, is that they can be prone to molding, so storing your sprouts the right way is crucial.
The crisper drawer in your refrigerator is a sprout's best friend. Keep your sprouts cool and dry by placing them in a plastic food storage bag with a dry paper towel and holes poked throughout or in a jar or bowl lined with paper towel that is covered with a lid or wrap that has air holes. The holes allow excess moisture to escape, and the cool temperatures keep your sprouts crisp and fresh for as long as possible.