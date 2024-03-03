Thyme Is The Flavorful Herb That Belongs In Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are the O.G. of cookies. They're like a Whitney Houston song, perfect in every way and nearly impossible to improve upon the original version. That is unless you reach into your fridge or go out to your victory garden and add a little bit of herbaceous fresh thyme to your chocolate chip cookie cooking equation. Thyme might seem like an unassuming herb, but don't be fooled by those little leaves. They can have a wonderful impact on your next batch of cookies.

Chocolate and thyme are a beautiful pairing where chocolate's familiar creamy and sweet taste intermingles with thyme's subtle, herby kick. This leafy herb's mint and lemony elements create a sweet and mild spice with woodsy and floral notes. When combined with chocolate all of thyme's feels become more noticeable to the palate. But don't worry, it will not overpower the taste of your chocolate chip cookies, but rather stay in the background to complement and amplify the chocolate chip flavor and the buttery delicious cookie dough.