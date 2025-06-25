26 Delicious Recipes To Use Up Fresh Mangoes
Sweet, vibrant, and bringing all of the sunny vibes, mango is a versatile fruit that can shine in a wide range of both sweet and savory recipes. With its distinctly aromatic taste and juicy texture, mango is sure to brighten up any dish it touches, and incorporating it into your cooking and baking couldn't be easier.
If you have a surplus of mangoes sitting in your fruit bowl, don't fret, because you're about to discover some seriously tasty ways to use them up. Once you've peeled and sliced the fruit, it's ready for combining with some complementary ingredients. Mango can be blitzed up into a fruity dessert, stirred through a cake batter, or tossed into a salad. It's an incredible addition to salsas and relishes, and it makes for a delicious natural sweetener in homemade drinks. And pairing mango with savory proteins like chicken or shrimp makes for a wonderful contrast of flavors and textures. So, if you're in need of some mango-related inspiration, read on to discover the myriad of mouthwatering dishes it can oh-so seamlessly enhance.
Mango coconut chia seed pudding
For a nutritious and satisfying start to the day, give these mango coconut chia seed puddings a try. They offer the perfect balance of richness and juiciness, with the creamy coconut and hearty chia seeds complementing the sweet mango beautifully. You'll need to blitz one mango into a puree, and chop the other. The puree gets spooned in the bottom of your serving glasses, with the chunks scattered atop the layer of vanilla- and spice-infused coconut chia pudding, before finishing with a sprinkling of coconut flakes.
Recipe: Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
Easy mango salsa
Serving as a wonderfully zesty addition to Mexican-inspired dishes, this mango salsa is made with fresh, vibrant ingredients, and it takes just 15 minutes to whip up. First, you'll dice the mango into small chunks, then add it to a mixing bowl with some finely diced red onion, cherry tomatoes, fresh chili, and cilantro. Tossed together with a good squeeze of lime and pinch of salt and pepper, the resulting salsa is loaded with tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors. Try spooning it over beef tacos, grilled meats, or pan-fried fish.
Recipe: Easy Mango Salsa
No-bake Filipino mango float
This crowd-pleasing no-bake dessert is just as fun to whip up as it is to eat. Here, we top a layer of graham crackers with an indulgent mixture of condensed milk, heavy cream, and vanilla extract, followed by a layer of sliced fresh mango. Then, this process is simply repeated twice more, finishing the dessert with a final layer of mango. Once chilled for at least six hours, the graham crackers become delightfully soft and infused with creamy sweetness, with the fruit keeping things light and fresh. Yum!
Recipe: No-Bake Filipino Mango Float
Fresh mango guacamole
Fancy giving your homemade guac a hint of sweetness? Mango is the perfect add-in. In this recipe, it's paired with sharp red onion, spicy jalapeño, and warming cumin to build a beautifully balanced flavor profile. And the usual suspects are stirred through the avocado base, too — that's lime juice, fresh cilantro, and a good pinch of salt. This fully loaded guacamole tastes amazing spooned over enchiladas, dolloped into burritos, or simply served as a moreish dip with a bowlful of crunchy tortilla chips.
Recipe: Fresh Mango Guacamole
Mango banana smoothie
When mango is blended into a smoothie, it creates a gloriously smooth texture and sweet result. Pair it with banana, and you'll have a satisfying, tropical-inspired smoothie that's full of natural sweetness. Just chop the mango and banana roughly, and toss the fruits into a blender with a squeeze of fresh lime juice, some oat milk (or an alternative milk of your choice), and a drizzle of honey. Blitz everything up until smooth, and pour your thick, creamy drink into glasses. A lime twist garnish is the perfect way to elevate your finished smoothie.
Recipe: Mango Banana Smoothie
Bright and fruity mango flan
This gloriously syrupy mango flan is a real showstopper, making a fitting choice for a summer dinner party. Here, mangoes are blitzed up with condensed milk, whole milk, eggs, vanilla extract, and salt. This mixture is poured over a layer of caramel in a cake pan, and baked in a water bath until set. Once cooled, the flan is flipped upside-down onto a plate, allowing that sweet caramel topping to run down the sides. And, of course, topping the dessert with extra fresh mango is a must.
Recipe: Bright and Fruity Mango Flan
Chicken mango salad
Chicken and mango make for an undeniably tasty pairing, with the tender, savory meat contrasting the sweet, juicy fruit brilliantly. In this fresh, colorful salad, step one is marinating the chicken in a zesty chili and lime mixture, before grilling it to perfection. Then, diced mango is combined with lettuce, red bell pepper, cucumber, and red onion, before adding the sliced chicken, and topping everything with a moreish honey-lime dressing. A final scattering of chopped peanuts is a great way to amp up the saltiness and crunch.
Recipe: Chicken Mango Salad
Trio of colorful Japanese fruit sandwiches
In this pleasing medley of lunchbox treats, fresh mango forms part of the three fruity filling options. It's paired with a sweet, creamy filling made by whipping heavy cream with freeze-dried strawberries, sugar, and vanilla extract, resulting in an indulgent, dessert-style sandwich. Presentation is key here, with fruit meticulously arranged, and the sandwiches tightly wrapped and chilled to ensure a neat cross-section upon slicing. Serve them crustless with your favorite snacks, such as crunchy crudites or chips.
Tropical passion fruit pavlova
A decadent pavlova is always guaranteed to impress, and it'll look all the more appetizing when topped with striking fresh fruits like mango and passion fruit. Once you've whipped up, baked, and fully cooled the two meringue layers, you'll fill them with sweetened whipped cream and a tangy homemade passion fruit curd, made by gently heating passion fruit pulp with sugar, eggs, and lemon juice until thickened. And the final decoration is where the mango comes in, with the sunny chunks scattered on top alongside more halved passion fruits and blueberries.
Recipe: Tropical Passion Fruit Pavlova
Mango chili-stuffed chocolate bar
Move over, Dubai chocolate, because this mango chili-stuffed bar is the mouthwateringly fruity, spicy treat you've been waiting for. Making your own stuffed chocolate bar is actually far easier that you'd think, as long as you have a chocolate bar mold handy. To make the filling, cook mango chunks in a saucepan with sugar, lime juice, water, and chili powder, then blitz this into a puree. Then, pour the mango mixture over a layer of set chocolate in the mold, top it with more melted chocolate, and chill everything until hardened.
Classic Thai mango sticky rice
A beloved dessert in Thai cuisine, mango sticky rice sees juicy mango slices paired with a pleasing mound of sweetened coconut-infused rice for a wonderful combination of freshness and comfort. Steaming the rice is the go-to method here. Then, the tender grains are stirred with a mixture of coconut milk, sugar, and salt, with everything spooned into a mold and turned out onto a plate for an elegant presentation. Serve this with the mango slices, a drizzle of extra coconut sauce, and a sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds.
Recipe: Classic Thai Mango Sticky Rice
Grilled shrimp with charred corn and mango salsa
Succulent grilled shrimp with a sweet and crunchy mango-corn salsa? Yes, please! To make these aromatic skewers, start by marinating the shrimp in a flavorful honey-chili-lime mixture. After 20 minutes, they'll be ready to thread onto skewers and grill until beautifully charred. For even more smoky, caramelized flavor, the corn gets charred, too. Then, you'll mix the kernels with the diced mango, bell pepper, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, and salt to craft the sunny salsa.
Jamaican beef and mango tacos
Tacos simply aren't complete without some fresh, colorful toppings, and these Jamaican beef tacos feature the ultimate fruity accompaniment to the spice-coated meat. To make the zesty mango salsa, just toss cubed mango and pineapple with diced bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, red chili, and lime juice. Once the steak has been coated in a fragrant jerk-style rub and pan-fried to your desired level of doneness, you can slice them up and arrange them over the flour tortillas, with the vibrant salsa spooned generously on top.
Recipe: Jamaican Beef and Mango Tacos
Blackened halibut with mango-avocado relish
Mango works fantastically alongside delicate, flaky fish, especially when you throw a medley of aromatic herbs and spices into the mix. This halibut dish features a refreshing mango-avocado relish, made with crunchy bell pepper, spicy jalapeño, and the sweet and tangy duo of honey and lime. The salsa is spooned atop a tender halibut filet, which has been generously rubbed with a carefully crafted blackening mix and pan-fried to create that moreish charred exterior. It's the perfect dinner to serve up on a hot summer day.
Simple fruit salad with honey-lime dressing
Who doesn't love a fruit salad? Bursting with color and natural sweetness, this classic recipe combines an array of contrasting fruits, with mango being a standout star. Just slice strawberries, kiwis, and grapes, and add these to a large bowl with the diced mango and a scattering of blueberries. And to make this salad extra special, we add a sweet and zesty dressing of lime juice, lime zest, and honey. Once everything has been tossed together thoroughly, top the salad off with a cooling fresh mint garnish.
Grilled cabbage and mango slaw
This wonderfully crunchy slaw recipe involves an important step that takes the flavors to the next level — grilling. Here, the two key elements (cabbage and mango) are chopped into large pieces and cooked on the grill to create a distinct charred, caramelized taste, before being sliced more finely. This makes for an undeniably elevated slaw. The mango brings an aromatic, juicy twist, and the irresistible orange-lime dressing ties everything together, featuring zesty cilantro, sweet molasses, and the warmth of minced jalapeño.
Recipe: Grilled Cabbage and Mango Slaw
Mango quinoa salad
This nutrient-loaded salad is great for meal prepping, and it's super easy to customize with your favorite add-ins. But make sure you don't skip those juicy mango chunks. First, the quinoa is cooked in chicken stock, giving it plenty of savory depth. Then, it's simply tossed with the remaining ingredients. As well as the mango, we go for diced avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and some drained, canned black beans. Season with salt to taste, and your hearty salad is ready to enjoy.
Recipe: Mango Quinoa Salad
Traditional mango lassi
Cooling and creamy, this mango lassi is amazing served as a refreshing pick-me-up on a warm day, or perhaps alongside a fiery curry. To make it, you'll only need five ingredients. There's milk, yogurt, mango chunks, honey, and ground cardamom, which get tossed into a blender and blitzed until everything reaches that dreamy smooth, thick consistency. Pour the lassi into glasses, top the drinks with a sprig of fresh mint, and savor that rich, aromatic taste.
Recipe: Traditional Mango Lassi
Best mango pudding
In this delicious set pudding, mango shines as the star ingredient. To achieve a smooth, melt-in-the-mouth texture, you'll need to blend fresh mango chunks into a puree, before mixing them with coconut milk, plus some prepared gelatin (that's been dissolved in boiling water with sugar and salt). And that's all there is to it. Just stir everything together, pour the mixture into ramekins, and pop them into the fridge to chill until set. When you're ready to serve these fruity delights, add some extra fresh mango and a dollop of whipped cream.
Recipe: Best Mango Pudding
Sweet and savory mango chutney
When it comes to building a charcuterie board, a fruity chutney is a must-have component. And this homemade mango-packed version offers just the right balance of sweetness and tangy, savory goodness. By pairing the fruit with an array of bright, aromatic ingredients, like onion, garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes, you'll build a delightful contrast of flavor notes, with the resulting chutney fitting in beautifully alongside cured meats, cheeses, and other fresh fruits. It's also great for dolloping atop a curry, or dunking naan bread into.
Recipe: Sweet and Savory Mango Chutney
Mango chicken curry
Another epic medley of sweet and savory deliciousness, this easy chicken mango curry is enhanced with plenty of warming spices and the creamy richness of coconut milk. Chicken thigh fillets are used here for a tender and flavorful result, with the fresh mango chunks bringing a wonderful lightness. Coming together in just 30 minutes, this dish makes for an ideal weeknight dinner, perfect served atop a bed of fluffy white rice and garnished with fresh cilantro.
Recipe: Mango Chicken Curry
Mango shrimp salad
We know how well mango works when paired with spicy, zesty ingredients, and this recipe certainly isn't short of those. The creamy, mayo-based sauce for this mango shrimp salad contains the moreish duo that is sriracha and lime, which also taste fantastic with the meaty, briny shrimp. Chunks of juicy mango sweeten things up, whilst avocado amps up the creaminess and lettuce leaves add some crunch. The final dish makes for a tempting toast topper or sandwich filler. Or, you could even try spooning it over a fluffy baked potato.
Recipe: Mango Shrimp Salad
Mango sago (mango coconut tapioca pudding)
If you love boba tea and fresh, fruity treats, you need to give this elegant mango sago a try. Like the famous drink, this dessert calls for tapioca pearls, which bring their distinct, chewy texture and a mild, subtly sweet taste. These are boiled and combined with a sweetened coconut milk mixture, before leaving everything to thicken up in the fridge overnight. Then, you can layer the pudding up with the all-important mango elements — a smooth puree and some cubes of tender, fresh fruit.
DIY peelable mango gummy candy
These pleasing little nuggets of sweetness are a delightful alternative to sugar-laden, store-bought candies, and they're sure to deliver on fruity flavor. To make them, you'll blend fresh mango into a puree, and heat this with honey, lemon juice, salt, and pre-dissolved gelatin. This mixture is piped into an ingenious homemade mango-shaped mold and frozen until firm. Then, the gummies are dipped in another, more gelatin-rich mango layer and left to set again, creating a fun, peelable outer coating (which is totally edible, too!).
Recipe: DIY Peelable Mango Gummy Candy
Sugared mango muffins
Mangoes definitely deserve more recognition as a muffin add-in, with their tender texture and sunny sweetness tasting incredible when baked into that fluffy crumb. You'll need a handful of pantry staples to make this simple batter, with the addition of sour cream making the muffins extra soft and moist. Then, finely dice the mango, and stir this through the mixture, before distributing everything between muffin liners. And don't skip the sparkling sugar, which gives them a beautifully crunchy finish once baked.
Recipe: Sugared Mango Muffins
Thai-style chicken and green mango salad
Chicken and mango are elevated with a mouthwatering blend of Thai-inspired flavors in this light, refreshing salad. The diced meat gets marinated with fish sauce and a selection of fragrant aromatics, before it's pan-fried, cooled, and combined with the other salad elements. Mango, carrot, and cucumber all get julienned here for an even flavor distribution and appealing presentation, before they're tossed with fresh herbs, crunchy peanuts, and a spicy fish sauce, garlic, and lime dressing.
Recipe: Thai-Style Chicken and Green Mango Salad
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Mashed, Chowhound, and Food Republic.