26 Delicious Recipes To Use Up Fresh Mangoes

Sweet, vibrant, and bringing all of the sunny vibes, mango is a versatile fruit that can shine in a wide range of both sweet and savory recipes. With its distinctly aromatic taste and juicy texture, mango is sure to brighten up any dish it touches, and incorporating it into your cooking and baking couldn't be easier.

If you have a surplus of mangoes sitting in your fruit bowl, don't fret, because you're about to discover some seriously tasty ways to use them up. Once you've peeled and sliced the fruit, it's ready for combining with some complementary ingredients. Mango can be blitzed up into a fruity dessert, stirred through a cake batter, or tossed into a salad. It's an incredible addition to salsas and relishes, and it makes for a delicious natural sweetener in homemade drinks. And pairing mango with savory proteins like chicken or shrimp makes for a wonderful contrast of flavors and textures. So, if you're in need of some mango-related inspiration, read on to discover the myriad of mouthwatering dishes it can oh-so seamlessly enhance.