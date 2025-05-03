What's The Distinction Between A Bourbon Sauce And Glaze?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Being a food lover sometimes means getting into the nitty gritty of culinary terms. Whether it's to help you become a better home cook or a more knowledgeable diner, understanding the difference between seemingly similar ingredients or dishes will help you navigate a recipe or menu. The sauce category in particular tends to cause a lot of confusion, with terms like au jus, reduction, and demi-glace making the rounds. So when you're faced with a choice of a bourbon sauce and a bourbon glaze, which one is right for your dish?

The difference between the two applies to sauces and glazes in general, not just the bourbon variety. A bourbon glaze is applied to food during the cooking process to give it a shiny coating and an added layer of flavor, while a bourbon sauce is cooked separately and served alongside the dish or drizzled over it as a finishing touch. Though both can contain similar ingredients, a glaze will usually be both thicker and sweeter, while a bourbon sauce will have a looser texture and a more balanced taste – perfect for consuming in larger quantities. Although you might associate bourbon sauces and glazes with barbecued meats, both have their place on sweet and savory foods, you just need to know how to use them.