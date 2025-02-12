The 2-Ingredient Bourbon Sauce That Gives Meat The Perfect Finishing Touch

Many of the best cuts of meat for pot roast are relatively inexpensive and easy to find in the butcher section of your local grocery store, making the meal especially accessible. From a classic rump roast crock-pot recipe to a brisket or rib roast, one fulfilling way to make the most of your roast is by reusing the pan drippings to make a complementary sauce. While bourbon is the secret ingredient to tenderize and flavor your meat, it also does wonders to deglaze your roast pan and can be used to make an unforgettable and super simple sauce. Simply remove your roasted meat from the pan, add a splash (or more!) of your preferred low-proof bourbon, and simmer the mixture until it thickens into a syrup-like consistency. You can either add ½ cup of cream for a richer sauce or keep it light with just the bourbon, a splash of stock, butter, and the pan drippings.

Advertisement

This sauce is ideal for spooning over your fresh-from-the-oven roast as a delicious baste. Characterized by notes of oak, vanilla, and caramel, bourbon pairs well with the earthy flavors of red meat to add an even more elevated taste to your dish. The process is convenient, reduces food waste and cleanup, and helps to stretch your meal even further. There's virtually no limit to the possibilities for applying this creative pan sauce technique to infuse the flavors of bourbon into your favorite roast recipe.