How To Perfect Your Creamy Bourbon Sauce, For Dessert Or Dinner

When it comes to choosing a bourbon for the sauce, top quality isn't essential. "I think that it's different than sipping it, where in my opinion, you're not going to necessarily appreciate all of the nuances and characteristics of different bourbons, so I wouldn't break the bank, so to speak, with a super high-end one," Chef Stowe said. "I think using whatever you have on hand that you, again, would drink, but you're using such a little amount oftentimes that it may not make sense to have in your bar or pantry, like a drinking bourbon and then a cooking bourbon ... it's probably better to just have the one."

With around 34 locations and a new restaurant, Joey Valley Fair, on the way, Chef Stowe needs to think about menu descriptions, but you probably don't. "Sometimes on menus, it sounds better to use a brand name, you see it oftentimes like 'Jack Daniel's barbecue sauce with ribs,' but only if you're wanting to sell the product, so to speak," he said. "Otherwise, brand wise, I wouldn't worry too much ... Even if you wanted to finish the sauce with it, you're not going to necessarily pick up whether it's a Jack Daniel's or a lower end brand or a higher end brand."

The one time you might want to pay more attention is for a sweet bourbon sauce. "You don't oftentimes see a rye butterscotch sauce where you see a bourbon butter," Chef Stowe said. In this case, think about the flavor profile you want and try using a bourbon with "a little bit more refinement to it." For more pointers, check out these 12 must-know tips for making bourbon sauces.