Take Your Homemade Steak Sauce To The Next Level With A Splash Of Bourbon

By Julia Holland
filet with a demi glace sauce Andrei Iakhniuk/Getty Images

No matter what cut of steak you throw on the grill or skillet, a homemade steak sauce is the pairing you don't want to leave out of the equation. And a splash of bourbon is a surefire way to add flavor to homemade steak sauce. Spirits and wine are popular drink pairings for a nice steak dinner, so their transformation into a seasoning agent for steak sauces is the logical next step.

Just as wine is a key ingredient in demi-glace, bourbon can also be reduced to a sweet and smoky upgrade to any steak sauce you have in mind. Bourbon may be a variety of whiskey, but it differs from other types of whiskey because of a strict set of guidelines on aging and grain content. With a makeup of at least 51% corn and a minimum aging time of two years in charred oak barrels, bourbon is notably sweeter and smoother than rye or wheat-heavy whiskeys. And reducing bourbon over a hot stove will remove an alcoholic bite and concentrate its sweet smokiness. Plus, bourbon's tasting notes include many spicy, earthy, and aromatic ingredients that will complement the umami-richness of a steak.

The best type of bourbon for a steak sauce is an affordable bottle with a higher ratio of corn to wheat or rye and distinct caramel, vanilla, and smoke notes. We have a long list of Bourbon brands to find the perfect steak sauce pairing.

Steak sauces to upgrade with bourbon

steak sauce reducing in a pan Nathadech/Getty Images

Cooking with alcohol of any kind usually requires that you cook it to remove the alcoholic taste. So, you can either simmer bourbon with other liquid ingredients for a concentrated reduction or add it to a hot pan as a deglazing liquid as you build a steak sauce. We have a simple 4-ingredient sauce to elevate any steak that consists of brandy, a store-bought demi-glace like this demi-glace concentrate from Minor's, garlic, and shallots. You can swap brandy for bourbon for a smoky upgrade.

You can make a sweet bourbon sauce by sauteing aromatics and herbs in butter, deglazing the hot pan, then adding brown sugar, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce to reduce for a few minutes. If you're pan-frying a steak, you can make a bourbon cream sauce using the beef drippings left in the pan. A splash of bourbon will deglaze the pan and infuse the subsequent pour of cream with umami-rich fat and juices.

Yet another way to use bourbon in a steak recipe is as a marinade and basting liquid like we do in this recipe for maple bourbon steak tips. The steak is infused with a maple and bourbon marinade which is then repurposed into a basting liquid, creating a flavorful glazed steak dish.

