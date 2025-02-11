Take Your Homemade Steak Sauce To The Next Level With A Splash Of Bourbon

No matter what cut of steak you throw on the grill or skillet, a homemade steak sauce is the pairing you don't want to leave out of the equation. And a splash of bourbon is a surefire way to add flavor to homemade steak sauce. Spirits and wine are popular drink pairings for a nice steak dinner, so their transformation into a seasoning agent for steak sauces is the logical next step.

Just as wine is a key ingredient in demi-glace, bourbon can also be reduced to a sweet and smoky upgrade to any steak sauce you have in mind. Bourbon may be a variety of whiskey, but it differs from other types of whiskey because of a strict set of guidelines on aging and grain content. With a makeup of at least 51% corn and a minimum aging time of two years in charred oak barrels, bourbon is notably sweeter and smoother than rye or wheat-heavy whiskeys. And reducing bourbon over a hot stove will remove an alcoholic bite and concentrate its sweet smokiness. Plus, bourbon's tasting notes include many spicy, earthy, and aromatic ingredients that will complement the umami-richness of a steak.

The best type of bourbon for a steak sauce is an affordable bottle with a higher ratio of corn to wheat or rye and distinct caramel, vanilla, and smoke notes. We have a long list of Bourbon brands to find the perfect steak sauce pairing.

