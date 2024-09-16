This Easy, 4-Ingredient Sauce Will Elevate Any Steak

If you love condiments as much as we do, then you know about the absolute transformative qualities of a good sauce. Steak is incredible on its own, but adding a tangy sauce that can cut through the fat and further pull out the savory flavors of your meat is a great way to add depth to a simple dish. We talked to K.C. Gulbro, owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to get his take on the best sauce to pair with a steak.

According to Chef Gulbro, "An easy steak sauce that goes with anything would be a Diane. For this sauce, I like to use garlic, shallots, and demi-glace, with a touch of brandy." Diane is the primary sauce used in steak Diane, an old-school dish that was first introduced to the States in the early 1900s. This nostalgic, rich sauce makes for the perfect partner to a cut of steak that doesn't have too much fat.