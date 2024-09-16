This Easy, 4-Ingredient Sauce Will Elevate Any Steak
If you love condiments as much as we do, then you know about the absolute transformative qualities of a good sauce. Steak is incredible on its own, but adding a tangy sauce that can cut through the fat and further pull out the savory flavors of your meat is a great way to add depth to a simple dish. We talked to K.C. Gulbro, owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to get his take on the best sauce to pair with a steak.
According to Chef Gulbro, "An easy steak sauce that goes with anything would be a Diane. For this sauce, I like to use garlic, shallots, and demi-glace, with a touch of brandy." Diane is the primary sauce used in steak Diane, an old-school dish that was first introduced to the States in the early 1900s. This nostalgic, rich sauce makes for the perfect partner to a cut of steak that doesn't have too much fat.
How to simplify an already-easy sauce
Diane is a fairly simple sauce to make, where you slowly build on the ingredients until you have a creamy mushroom sauce. The key to making a delicious Diane Sauce is tasting and adjusting your ingredients throughout. You want a spoon-coating consistency, that parts when you run your spatula through the bottom of the pan but eventually comes back together to form a drizzly sauce. We recommend simplifying this recipe by using store-bought demi-glace, but if you're set on making it yourself, be sure to use one of the two methods starting a successful demi-glace.
The beautiful thing about Diane sauce is that you can use it on more than just steak. Try it with your next meatball dish, whether you're eating it with pasta or on a toasted bun. You can even pour Diane sauce over fries and cheese for a unique take on poutine. Diane Sauce is also suitable for freezing, so when trying out this perfect steak sauce, make double and freeze some for later use.