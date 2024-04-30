The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Steak Diane

Retro dining classics are an intriguing mix of nostalgia, comfort, and sometimes spectacle. You may not have seen steak Diane prepared by a waiter (yet!), but tableside cooking is definitely making a comeback, as we saw in the list of last year's best food trends. The dish is essentially a mouthwatering pan sauce created at the table and originally designed to highlight medallions of filet mignon, which is fork-tender but not as flavorful as other steaks. That's okay because the buttery mushroom and cognac sauce is supposed to be the star of the show –- but what if you prefer a less pricey steak or even a tastier one?

Some steaks are more popular than others based on flavor, tenderness, and cost. If you've got steak Diane on the menu, there are lots of cuts to consider, each with pros and cons. The traditional choice for this recipe is beef tenderloin, which has no tough gristle and is relatively low in fat, allowing the rich sauce to shine as intended. Although there are no wrong steaks, choosing a different cut with similar properties would be the best substitution if you want to change it up.