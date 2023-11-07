12 Ways To Add Flavor To Homemade Steak Sauce

'Tis the season of holiday entertaining, which means dinner parties with friends, family, and a few picky eaters. One of the most surefire ways to impress a discerning guest is by searing up succulent steaks. While a perfectly cooked cut will show off your kitchen chops, you can elevate your main course to dinner party status with a sensational sauce.

It may be tempting to dump some plain steak sauce into a ramekin, but the flavor achieved with a homemade steak sauce can be pure magic. Making steak sauce is really very simple: You just need fat, acid, and aromatics like garlic for the basic building blocks. Other ingredients that bring sweetness, freshness, or umami are flavorful bonuses that provide extra depth. Looking for a dose of freshness? Try a chimichurri. Want a richer bite? Whip up a blue cheese sauce. If you can't decide, take a page from Rachael Ray's cookbook and serve two homemade sauces. Whichever route you choose, the most important tip for better homemade steak sauce is to let the mixture rest so that those flavors really meld together.

To help you out, we broke down the elements of some of the world's most popular steak sauces, from A.1. to béarnaise, to extract a list of secret ingredients that help the flavors of beautifully seared beef to shine. So the next time you find yourself in an entertaining rut, try using one of these under-the-radar additions to elevate the flavor of your homemade steak sauce.