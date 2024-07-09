A Simple Bourbon Glaze Takes Classic Donuts Up A Few Notches

If you've ever been to a spirit tasting, an expert guide will peel back the harsh, often overpowering taste of alcohol to reveal a world of unique subtle flavors. Bourbon's diverse tasting notes range from nuts and fruit to baking spices and sweets, making it the perfect candidate for dessert recipes. A donut glaze is a simple recipe that bourbon will take to rich and complex heights.

You can incorporate bourbon into donut glaze by either reducing it over the stove or adding a splash to cold glaze and whisking to combine. A cold glaze is quicker and easier to make by whisking powdered sugar, milk, and bourbon. Since you won't be cooking the bourbon, a cold glaze needs only a splash to infuse it with flavor. Furthermore, a cold glaze will not mask the alcoholic bite as much as a cooked glaze. That said, you can bring out bourbon's underlying tasting notes by pairing it with a dash of vanilla or almond extract.

Reducing a glaze over the stove is a great way to enhance bourbon's more subtle flavors by burning off the strong alcoholic flavor. You will need much more bourbon for a stovetop glaze; whereas a cold glaze needs one or two tablespoons of bourbon per cup of confectioner sugar, a stovetop glaze will take around a half-cup per cup of sugar. A reduction glaze will have a more caramelized taste, which happens to be a prominent tasting note for bourbon.