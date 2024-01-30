Use Bulleit Bourbon To Give Desserts Complexity And Intense, Spicy Flavors

If you have a bottle of Bulleit on the shelf right now, you can add it to any bourbon-infused dessert. But to get the most out of this high-rye bourbon, it's best to incorporate it into something that's bold-tasting like a spice cake. This autumn favorite is loaded with intense spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. Adding a touch of Bulleit, with its strong punch, will take the flavor of this treat to a whole new level.

Bulleit is also a good bourbon to turn to if you wish to improve a dessert that, on its own, may taste a little bland. Take, for example, Kentucky butter cakes. Bulleit bourbon can cut through the rich butteriness and impart a lovely caramel flavor to the cake. And if you're concerned about serving it to kids, don't worry; during the 60-minute stint in the oven, most of the alcohol will have largely cooked off, leaving just a tasty cake for the entire family to enjoy.

If Bulleit Bourbon isn't your cup of tea or you're looking for alternatives, there are plenty of options. High-rye bourbons like Old Grand-Dad (27% rye), Four Roses (20 to 35%), and Wild Turkey (13%) will also give whatever dessert you add them to a similar kick.