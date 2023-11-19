Ice Cream Topped Pie May Be The Perfect Bourbon Tasting Dessert

If you're hosting a bourbon tasting night, want to plan an exciting date night, or just want a nice night in for yourself, then you may be on the hunt for unique ways to present bourbon. While you could just prepare the bourbon in glasses for a typical tasting, it would be more fun and memorable to integrate other exciting elements into the mix, such as dessert.

As it turns out, bourbon pairs exceptionally well with desserts that have high-fat content, such as ice cream and pie. Since ice cream and pie already go so well together as a duo, you may as well combine them to pair with your bourbon tasting. We highly recommend pouring bourbon over ice cream-topped pie for a decadent and rich dessert that provides an abundance of sweetness while showing off the intense and delicious flavors that bourbon has to offer. Trust us, it will make for a memorable bourbon tasting — one that you'll be ready to repeat again soon.