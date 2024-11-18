These Are The 12 Best Bourbons To Use For Dessert Sauces, According To Experts

We love a good, stiff bourbon cocktail any time of year. But we especially enjoy them once we've turned the clocks back and the temperature starts to dip. Something about that dark liquor coupled with those smoky vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon flavors just really gets us in the mood for long pants and heavy sweaters. It's honestly why you'll often see a variety of bottles lined up next to pots of steaming apple cider or tea during winter get togethers. The elixir just adds a little extra something to those piping hot mugs.

But this delicious spirit isn't just the perfect answer to a bedtime nightcap in front of a roaring fire. Those flavors we mentioned make it the ideal addition to many sauces, especially when those sauces are ladled over bread puddings, Bundt cakes, or ice cream. But with so many bourbons to choose from, how do we know which would make the best sauce?

Would a high-rye bourbon be better than one that's been aged for more than a decade? Maybe a bourbon that's been aged in port casks would be the way to go. We really had no idea because while we definitely have our favorites, we're in no way experts. So, we approached several pastry chefs, bartenders, and entertaining experts to find out which brand they'd reach for when creating the perfect pie or dessert topping.

