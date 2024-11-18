These Are The 12 Best Bourbons To Use For Dessert Sauces, According To Experts
We love a good, stiff bourbon cocktail any time of year. But we especially enjoy them once we've turned the clocks back and the temperature starts to dip. Something about that dark liquor coupled with those smoky vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon flavors just really gets us in the mood for long pants and heavy sweaters. It's honestly why you'll often see a variety of bottles lined up next to pots of steaming apple cider or tea during winter get togethers. The elixir just adds a little extra something to those piping hot mugs.
But this delicious spirit isn't just the perfect answer to a bedtime nightcap in front of a roaring fire. Those flavors we mentioned make it the ideal addition to many sauces, especially when those sauces are ladled over bread puddings, Bundt cakes, or ice cream. But with so many bourbons to choose from, how do we know which would make the best sauce?
Would a high-rye bourbon be better than one that's been aged for more than a decade? Maybe a bourbon that's been aged in port casks would be the way to go. We really had no idea because while we definitely have our favorites, we're in no way experts. So, we approached several pastry chefs, bartenders, and entertaining experts to find out which brand they'd reach for when creating the perfect pie or dessert topping.
1. Old Forester 100 Proof
Old Forester is one of those whiskeys that's been around for decades. First bottled over a century ago in Kentucky, the bourbon capital of the world, this bourbon has made it through Prohibition, fires, and even World War II. With 17 different expressions from single barrel to high proof bourbons, we can understand why this brand made the list. But out of all the choices available, Kenneth Gray, the beverage director at Salt & Pearl, tells us the 100 proof is the best choice for a sweet glaze.
"Old Forester 100 proof is great because it's higher proof," Gray explains. But that wasn't the original formula. See, when Old Forester was first created, the bourbon was bottled at only 45% alcohol by volume (ABV) or 90 proof. But in order to comply with the legal regulations set forth by the U.S. Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, George Garvin Brown, Old Forester's creator, decided to increase the bourbon's proof from 90 to 100. While 5% more alcohol may not seem like a lot, Gray says that higher proof "allows for a hotter burn when you make your ... glaze and the charred orange and vanilla notes really pop."
2. Maker's Mark 46
It's hard to miss a bottle of Maker's Mark. From the square bottle to the red wax-dipped top, this is a bourbon that stands out both at home and in the store. While the classic Maker's may be the one we all reach for when creating the perfect bourbon cocktail, that flagship bottle is not the one bartenders and chefs grab when creating a stunning dessert. In that case, it's Maker's Mark 46. Why? Because of the French oak staves used to create this unique expression. Those staves add a special flavor that both Alex Green, and Jacki Schromm agree make great desserts.
"Maker's Mark 46 is perfect for cooking because the French oak staves that are added, bring a toasty, baking spice flavor," explains Green, Mileta's executive chef. Meanwhile Schromm, the general manager at Houston's bourbon bar, Reserve 101, says the staves add subtle notes of brioche which "lend a beautiful buttery element while the warming baking spice and ribbons of vanilla and caramel lend richness and a touch of sweetness."
Even though both experts agree on the flavors those French oak staves bring to this spirit, they use them in completely different ways. Green believes the spirit "would be delicious to flambé sautéed apples or pears with a sauce of butter and brown sugar before spooning over ice cream." Meanwhile, Schromm says that "this bourbon is always my go to when I make my favorite brown-buttered chocolate chip cookie recipe."
3. Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace is one of the most well known Kentucky bourbons on this list. So, when two different people recommended the flagship bourbon, we weren't surprised. What did surprise us though, was the different reasons they recommended this popular bottle.
Salt & Pearl's Kenneth Gray likes its richness as well as its "great honey and caramel qualities," while Ben Roper, the general manager at Curtis Stone's restaurant, Gwen, believes the spice in this bourbon makes it a good choice for certain sauces. "You may not want to use a full rye, but something that has a little bit of rye in the mashbill," Roper explains. "Bourbon being 51% corn, you get that rye warming spice I think works really, really well."
Available on practically every liquor store shelf in the nation, this bourbon is easily recognized thanks to the buffalo emblazoned across its label. It's such a popular bourbon in fact, it might already be in your cupboard since it can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or even in a cocktail. Plus, with its easy-on-the-wallet price point, Roper believes it makes the perfect choice for baking and drinking, adding that "restaurants tend to get a little gimmicky and want to make a Pappy Van Winkle steak sauce or something ridiculous like that. I wouldn't recommend letting that go to waste," he adds with a laugh.
4. Buffalo Trace White Dog
Buffalo Trace's flagship bourbon wasn't the only bourbon recommended for a delectable dessert sauce. Kenneth Gray says that the distillery's White Dog "is a great wildcard bourbon." Unlike all the other bourbons on this list, the White Dog is an unaged bourbon that's bottled straight from the still. Since the liquid never touches a charred, oak barrel as is customary when making bourbon, the spirit doesn't have the opportunity to extract any color or flavors from the wood which is why this spirit looks more like a gin or vodka than a whiskey.
But just because it doesn't look like a bourbon, doesn't mean it doesn't taste like a bourbon. Sure, the corn notes may be a little more subtle and the spirit itself may be a little harsher on the palate than other bourbons which have had months or years to mellow in the barrel, but Gray believes that because "it's unaged, moonshine-like, and 125 proof, you can use this for a myriad of things," from drinks to both savory or sweet dishes. While Gray doesn't suggest creating a sauce with this white whiskey, he says the corn and cotton candy notes are prefect for "desserts like a panna cotta or flan."
5. Basil Hayden
Even though Basil Hayden is one of the newer bourbons on this list, appearing on the market only 30 years ago, it quickly became a popular spirit among both novice and connoisseur bourbon drinkers alike. A high-rye bourbon whose mashbill is made up of 63% corn, 27% rye, and 10% malted barley, it's that combination of sweet and spice that make this bourbon the favored spirit of so many.
While the rye gives this liquor a delightful bite on the finish, it's the corn that gives this whiskey its subtle, sweet notes. Notes that Indaco's executive pastry chef, Nickey Boyd, points to as to why it's one of her favorites to use in desserts. "It's very smooth to taste," she says. "Has a sweet, brown sugar note, and hints of oak and vanilla that pair perfectly with a sweeter bite." But that's not all, Ben Roper says this bourbon's "oomph" coupled with the caramel and buttered popcorn flavors are why he believes it's the right choice for certain sweeter recipes.
While some chefs will use a different bourbon for each and every sweet treat they create, Boyd admits that she uses Basil Hayden in several different sauces. "A few items I personally incorporate it in include caramel sauce, crème anglaise, and brown butter bourbon sauce."
6. Knob Creek Smoked Maple
If you're a bourbon drinker, odds are you know the big names: Wild Turkey, Brown-Forman, Buffalo Trace, and Suntory Spirits, just to name a few. While some of those brands focus on different expressions of their own bourbons, others, like Buffalo Trace and Suntory Spirits, have numerous brands under their umbrella. Knob Creek is one such bourbon.
Part of Suntory Spirits, Knob Creek is another bourbon that's relatively new to the whiskey scene. Joining the Suntory ranks in 1992 thanks to the distilling expertise of Booker Noe, it was created in order to redefine the boundaries of premium small batch bourbons. With 10 different expressions, it's the smoked maple that came twice recommended as the one to choose when creating a sweet sauce.
"Smoked Maple of Knob Creek makes a great bourbon and brown sugar toffee sauce for pies and even ice creams," says Marbled & Fin's executive pastry chef, Mae Co. But Mileta's executive chef, Alex Green, tells us he would go a different way: "Knob Creek Smoked Maple is right at home in a butterscotch sauce." But he adds that "the smokiness is a unique flavor to add to caramel sauce. You'll never go back to just maple syrup on your next stack of pancakes."
7. Woodford Reserve
One of the most distinct bottles on this list, it came as no surprise when Woodford Reserve was mentioned as the bourbon you should be adding to various dessert glazes. After all a bourbon that's been around for over two centuries is definitely going to be used for more than neat pours and cocktails. And if it isn't, it should be. A bourbon this old has maintained not just because of its look, but because of its flavor. A flavor that has plenty of vanilla, caramel, maple, and a touch of cinnamon. Flavors that don't just work well in numerous after-dinner drinks, but make us think of decadent desserts and luscious confections.
While you could absolutely add a tablespoon or two to your favorite brownie or cookie recipe, the executive pastry chef at Marbled & Fin, Mae Co, prefers using it as the base for several different sauces. "I think Woodford and Four Roses for sauce bases is really great for bread puddings and Bundt cakes," Co explains. "It even pairs perfectly with bourbon infused cherries and cranberries as well," she adds.
8. Templeton Fortitude Bourbon
If the name Templeton sounds familiar, that's probably because you've heard of or tasted Templeton rye, a whiskey that's been around in one form or another for decades. Although the current spirit wasn't legally produced until 2006, it's a spirit that's been produced since Prohibition. While the distillery still calls this small town of 352 residents home, they've recently expanded their whiskey line to include bourbon. A bourbon that's distilled entirely on site and created from a mashbill that, according to the website, "is born from locally sourced corn, meticulously cultivated in collaboration with local farms within 15 miles of our distillery."
Even though the distillery has started to produce bourbon, it hasn't given up on its rye roots. Turns out the mashbill for Templeton's Fortitude is 55% corn (it is a bourbon after all), 5% malted barley, and 40% rye. That high rye and the spice it produces is exactly why Paul Zahn points to this bourbon for a variety of desserts. "One of my favorite bourbons to use for holiday flair for baked goods, pancakes, and more, is Templeton Fortitude Bourbon," the entertaining expert declares. "The spicy notes make it a great glaze ingredient because you can use it for apple spice pancakes or pumpkin spice French toast," he continues. "I love really making the spice pop! You can mix the bourbon with maple syrup and brown sugar and voila. The perfect glaze for your holiday baked items."
9. Four Roses
Every bourbon has a story of where it came from and how it was created. Sure, a lot of them were born near the rivers flowing with the Kentucky Limestone Water needed to create the luscious liquor and then were named after the people behind those recipes. But Four Roses wasn't named after a person. It wasn't even named after the parcel of land from which it was born. No, Four Roses got its moniker and its stunning label from the four roses that made up the corsage that creator, Paul Jones, Jr.'s soon-to-be-fiancé wore to alert him that she had accepted his proposal of marriage. Now those four roses don every bottle the brand puts out, and can be found on store and bar shelves across the nation.
Four Roses may have 13 different expressions that wear that red rose corsage, but it's the stock, or Yellow Label, that executive pastry chef, Mae Co, says she reaches for when she wants to whip up a sauce for her bread puddings and Bundt cakes. She'll even use it to create her own bourbon-infused cherries which might just find their way into the occasional Old Fashioned at Marbled & Fin.
10. Angel's Envy finished in Ruby Port Casks
What makes Angel's Envy unique in the world of bourbon is how it's made. Yes, it still has a mashbill that's at least 51% corn and it's still aged in new charred oak barrels. But where other bourbons go straight from barrel to bottle, Lincoln Henderson, and his son, Wes, take that bourbon and transfer it to a second barrel. A barrel that previously housed an entirely different liquor. That finishing technique is what makes Angel's Envy stand out in today's massive sea of bourbon.
But with finishes that run the gamut from Mizunara and rum barrels to sherry and cider barrels, which finish makes the best dessert? Both the general manager from Houston's Reserve 101 and the global ambassador of the brand itself agree it's definitely the port finish.
The two bourbon aficionados don't just agree on the finish, though. Both Jacki Schromm and Angel Teta agree on how this specific bourbon should be used: in a fruit compote, especially a red fruit compote. "The bourbon is soft yet complex and the underlying fruity elements from the ruby port finish will certainly pair wonderfully with a fruity compote filled shortbread biscuit," explains Schromm. Teta doubles down by explaining: "The Ruby Port finish accentuates the whiskey's vibrant red fruit notes, elevating the sauce, while the classic notes of Kentucky Bourbon provide a remarkable depth of flavor. This refined pairing is the ideal topping for desserts such as chocolate cake, soufflés, cheesecake, or panna cotta."
11. Koval Bourbon
Another newer bourbon on our list, this one comes from Chicago. Created by Dr. Birnecker and his wife back in 2008, the couple wanted to design a unique bourbon totally from scratch. So, while most bourbon mashbills include some percentage of corn, rye, and malted barley, Koval uses a grain not normally found in the classic spirit: millet. A grain commonly milled for flour or used in porridges, millet is totally gluten free which means this bourbon can be enjoyed by just about anyone.
It also means that this bourbon has a unique flavor. A flavor that the general manager at Reserve 101 believes makes a great sweet sauce. "The mid palate on this bourbon has a lot of tropical fruity notes like mango, pineapple, and papaya," explains Jacki Schromm. While the bourbon itself has plenty of tropical notes, it's the finish that she cites as the perfect companion to some of those more savory cakes. "The finish has a nice black peppery note that I think would play nicely in a classic olive oil cake recipe," she says.
12. Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon
When we think of desserts, we think of cakes, cookies, and decadent sundaes. While we can't get enough of a moist cake or silky smooth pie that melts in our mouth, every so often we like our cookies or cakes to have a crunch — something that will take the texture of our dessert to the next level. While plain walnuts or almonds are great, a nut covered in a gooey, sweet glaze is even better. Paul Zahn agrees: "I am a big fan of roasting nuts during the holidays and a great way to level up these decadent nuts is to use a glaze while roasting them." But his glaze isn't just honey or sugar, he adds a spirit as well. His spirit of choice? Bib & Tucker Double Char bourbon.
"I love using Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon because it brings a nice smokiness to the glaze and the nuts. The Bib & Tucker flavor profile is slightly smoky with a pop of vanilla and cinnamon — so the end product is a delicious roasted nut," reveals the entertaining expert. These nuts also add a nice finishing touch for pies or parfaits because he says they add the "perfect crunch." But you don't need to stop there. "You could add these nuts to your chocolate chip cookies or brownies," Zahn says. "And if you feel generous — gift a bag of your Bib & Tucker roasted nuts to those most special in your life."