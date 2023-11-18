Warm Bourbon Is The Bedtime Nightcap You've Been Needing

Selecting the ideal bourbon for a toddy or other warm beverage necessitates a balance; its flavors should be bold enough to withstand gentle heating but not overpowering. So save some of the complex, top-shelf sippers and instead opt for classic bourbon brands. Well-regarded versions like Bulleit and Makers Mark offer sweet, straightforward tastes that will retain a likable palate once heated.

Next come the infused aromatics. Honey and lemon are the perfect starting point, their flavors aligning with the bourbon and adding an extra soothing quality. Don't toss out the citrus peel – orange or lemon rind will add an aromatic finish. This garnish on the top contributes to the wafted nose of the drink. As well as citrus peel, you could garnish the drink with whole spices, like a cinnamon stick, clove or two, or star anise. Even a dried pepper works, which can be added whole if feeling spicy, or infused into a simple syrup.

While adding your alcohol to a dose of boiled water is the most common toddy formula, you can simply serve the warmed bourbon drink as a shot. You don't want the alcohol overheated or you'll spoil the flavor. In Bulgaria, rakia — a type of brandy — is heated alongside black pepper, honey, and cinnamon for straight consumption to ward off winter viruses. So feel free to experiment with the formula to craft a drink that's the perfect end to a winter's evening.