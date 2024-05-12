Pappy Van Winkle's Grandson Tells Us 10 Things You May Not Know About Old Rip Van Winkle

Pappy Van Winkle — if you're a whiskey fan, you know the name. Produced and sold by the Old Rip Van Winkle distillery, the bourbon is considered the holy grail for many whiskey aficionados. Some even scour the internet hoping to find an auction or lottery where they can score a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. Now, there's no denying this bourbon (named after Julian "Pappy" Van Winkle, Sr.) is both rare and delicious; there's a reason why Pappy Van Winkle is so expensive, after all. But there's more to this whiskey — and the distillery that produces it — than a hefty price tag and impeccable quality.

The Old Rip Van Winkle distillery, through its partnership with Buffalo Trace, produces and sells six different whiskey expressions. Additionally, though the Pappy Van Winkle label didn't appear on shelves until 1994 with the release of its 20-year bottle, the distillery's legacy stretches back more than a century — and across generations of the Van Winkle family.

Simply put, there's a long history behind Old Rip Van Winkle whiskeys. With the 150th anniversary of its namesake's birthday occurring in March 2024, we sat down with third-generation bourbon producer (and Pappy's grandson) Julian Van Winkle III to discuss his family's famed whiskey brand. If you're eager to learn more about this top-shelf whiskey producer, keep reading, as Pappy Van Winkle's grandson reveals some things you may not know about Old Rip Van Winkle.