The Best Packaged Starbucks Snack Is Perfect For Dipping In Coffee
Sometimes you just want to treat yourself, especially when you know you have an elevated pistachio latte or a smooth Starbucks frappuccino on the way. But with so much on offer, it can be overwhelming trying to pick out a snack at Starbucks, especially when there's a long line of uncaffeinated people waiting to order behind you. Luckily, we can safely tell you which one to go for next time you find yourself panicking at the register: The Vanilla Biscotti with Almonds. Our expert testers recently ranked every snack and sweet at Starbucks, and the Vanilla Biscotti with Almonds came out on top for many reasons.
This traditional Italian cookie is lightly flavored with vanilla and dotted with chopped almonds, giving it a perfectly crisp texture with the right amount of chew. It has a buttery taste with a very mild sweetness level compared to something like a Starbucks cake pop, making it the perfect accompaniment to a seasonal latte or mint-flavored tea. While biscotti is meant to be dunked in a warm drink, we enjoyed this one on its own, but a little melting action would bring out the best effect. At $1.95, the Vanilla Biscotti is also one of the cheaper Starbucks menu options and it comes in a handy, single-serving package, which is a huge bonus. It's our personal favorite for all of these reasons and more, but we're not alone in our love for this humble cookie.
What to order with the biscotti
Some Reddit users have called the Vanilla Biscotti with Almonds the most underrated pastry at Starbucks, while others have tried to recreate the recipe at home. There are also a lot of customers who ask their baristas to blend the cookie into their drinks. It's against policy, but this is the easiest Starbucks hack for a biscotti frappuccino in case you're wondering.
The most important thing to remember if it's your first time trying biscotti is that they are meant to be crunchy. The name roughly translates to "twice-cooked", a nod to its dry, crumbly texture. The cookie, which originated in ancient Rome, was purposefully baked to be tough so that soldiers could carry them around. The beauty is how biscotti transforms once dipped into a hot drink: Within seconds, the tough exterior starts to melt, leaving just a little bit of bite.
For this reason, the cookies are usually served alongside tea, hot chocolate, or in our case, a warm Starbucks coffee. Like we said, you can eat them on their own, but we would recommend pairing them alongside a Starbucks hot chocolate, a copycat Starbucks mocha, or one of the sugar-free Starbucks drinks to keep the sweetness levels down. The almond flavor would also complement these delicious brown sugar drink customizations or these rich, nutty Starbucks secret menu drinks. Just don't ask the baristas to do any cookie blending — they have enough going on.