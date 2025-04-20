The Best Packaged Starbucks Snack Is Perfect For Dipping In Coffee

Sometimes you just want to treat yourself, especially when you know you have an elevated pistachio latte or a smooth Starbucks frappuccino on the way. But with so much on offer, it can be overwhelming trying to pick out a snack at Starbucks, especially when there's a long line of uncaffeinated people waiting to order behind you. Luckily, we can safely tell you which one to go for next time you find yourself panicking at the register: The Vanilla Biscotti with Almonds. Our expert testers recently ranked every snack and sweet at Starbucks, and the Vanilla Biscotti with Almonds came out on top for many reasons.

This traditional Italian cookie is lightly flavored with vanilla and dotted with chopped almonds, giving it a perfectly crisp texture with the right amount of chew. It has a buttery taste with a very mild sweetness level compared to something like a Starbucks cake pop, making it the perfect accompaniment to a seasonal latte or mint-flavored tea. While biscotti is meant to be dunked in a warm drink, we enjoyed this one on its own, but a little melting action would bring out the best effect. At $1.95, the Vanilla Biscotti is also one of the cheaper Starbucks menu options and it comes in a handy, single-serving package, which is a huge bonus. It's our personal favorite for all of these reasons and more, but we're not alone in our love for this humble cookie.