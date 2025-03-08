Starbucks' 3 Mint-Flavored Teas, Explained

Starbucks has a gargantuan menu. Offering a seemingly endless number of drinks and customizations, the Seattle-based coffee giant has something for just about everyone. At the same time, this large menu can be a bit daunting for newcomers, especially considering that so many drinks sound similar to each other. If you're a fan of mint tea, Starbucks boasts three distinct options: Mint Majesty Tea, Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea, and Honey Citrus Mint Tea. We understand that it might be difficult to differentiate these drinks by name alone.

Despite their similar names, each of these teas offers a unique take on the herbal favorite, whether it's hints of floral notes, a twist of citrus essence, or simply a well-crafted blend of mint leaf varieties. Not only that, but these teas all have varying amounts of caffeine and sugar, which makes it vital for those with sensitivities to know the differences between each of these beverages. With this in mind, we're here to break down and explain all three of Starbucks' mint tea offerings. We hope this gives you some confidence in your next order, allowing you to know exactly what's in your cup the next time you visit.