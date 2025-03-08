Starbucks' 3 Mint-Flavored Teas, Explained
Starbucks has a gargantuan menu. Offering a seemingly endless number of drinks and customizations, the Seattle-based coffee giant has something for just about everyone. At the same time, this large menu can be a bit daunting for newcomers, especially considering that so many drinks sound similar to each other. If you're a fan of mint tea, Starbucks boasts three distinct options: Mint Majesty Tea, Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea, and Honey Citrus Mint Tea. We understand that it might be difficult to differentiate these drinks by name alone.
Despite their similar names, each of these teas offers a unique take on the herbal favorite, whether it's hints of floral notes, a twist of citrus essence, or simply a well-crafted blend of mint leaf varieties. Not only that, but these teas all have varying amounts of caffeine and sugar, which makes it vital for those with sensitivities to know the differences between each of these beverages. With this in mind, we're here to break down and explain all three of Starbucks' mint tea offerings. We hope this gives you some confidence in your next order, allowing you to know exactly what's in your cup the next time you visit.
Mint Majesty Tea
If you're in the mood for a plain-Jane, no-frills kind of mint tea, the Mint Majesty is just what you're looking for. Starbucks' Mint Majesty Tea boasts a subtle, natural sweetness with a distinct, minty flavor, and it's sure to bring a moment of relaxation your way with each sip. The tea is made with a blend of spearmint and peppermint leaves, offering a comforting balance of the spearmint's light and gentle flavor with the peppermint's slightly-spicy menthol essence. In addition, the drink is made with a hint of lemon verbena, creating a tea that's bright, yet luxuriously-smooth.
Unlike the vast majority of Starbucks' tea selections, Mint Majesty doesn't contain any caffeine, and we've previously ranked it as one of the best caffeine-free Starbucks drinks. Not only that, but it's also the only mint tea on the coffee chain's menu that doesn't have calories or added sugars. We understand that mint as a flavor can be divisive, but don't worry, as the drink is mellow enough to still be distinctly mint-flavored without having any unpleasantly-sharp or toothpaste-like flavors, making it a wonderful go-to tea for any time of the day.
Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea
Chamomile tea is one of the most relaxing drinks out there. At Starbucks, the classic flowery tea is elevated in a sophisticated blend of herbs, spices, and fruits. Like the Mint Majesty, the Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea is formulated using spearmint and lemon verbena, but also boasts a symphony of aromas, featuring rose hips, apple, licorice, lemongrass, and, of course, chamomile flowers.
Unlike the Mint Majesty, though, the tea's base is a soothing green tea, which provides some gentle, earthy essence that helps to ground the tea's various light flavors. The delicate floral notes of the chamomile come through the strongest, although even after the tea bag has steeped for a while, the tea's flavor is still incredibly relaxed. The Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea does contain some caffeine, but not that much in the grand scheme of things.
One grande-sized, 16-ounce Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea contains 25 milligrams of caffeine. This pales in comparison, though, to the chain's featured Pike Place medium roast coffee, which has 315 to 390 milligrams of caffeine in a 16-ounce grande serving. Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea also contains very few calories and carbohydrates, with 5 calories and no added sugars. We've previously ranked it as one of the 14 best sugar-free drinks at Starbucks.
Honey Citrus Mint Tea
Over the years, Starbucks' unofficial Secret Menu has arguably become as famous as its official menu. Fan-made creations have gone ultra-viral in the age of social media, with creative and devoted fans of the chain posting their creations online. Just like Starbucks' iconic Pink Drink, the Honey Citrus Mint Tea made that rare jump from the Secret Menu to the official menu, becoming one of the chain's staple beverages.
The Honey Citrus Mint Tea is made by steeping Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea bags in hot water and steamed lemonade, with a touch of honey added as well. This creates a drink that's quite similar to the plain Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea, but with a citrus-forward, lemony flavor and an acidic, yet slightly-sweet aftertaste thanks to the honey. Because the drink contains Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea, it contains roughly same amount of caffeine as the plain tea (around 25 milligrams).
Before 2017, the drink was unofficially known as the "Medicine Ball," thanks to its supposed medicinal properties. As the drink went viral, especially during the thick of the COVID-19 Pandemic, customers around the country flocked to Starbucks to get ahold of the drink, bringing with them their many illnesses. For that reason, some Starbucks baristas wish people would stop ordering the "Medicine Ball" while sick. If you're too ill to venture out to your nearest Starbucks, you can easily make a copycat Medicine Ball drink at home.