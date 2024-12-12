Starbucks Baristas Wish You Would Stop Ordering The 'Medicine Ball'

The customer is always right, but that doesn't mean you won't spot rolling eyes. Any seasoned Starbucks-goer knows some drinks are easier to make than others. But if you've ordered the medicine ball recently, maybe you've missed the hints: Baristas wish you'd stop. The medicine ball is actually a nickname for a honey mint citrus tea – a green tea with chamomile, mint, honey, and steamed lemonade. It was previously labeled as one of the Starbucks secret menu drinks you won't want to miss in 2024. However, the customer creation, hailed as a cold and flu remedy, became so popular that the company added it to its official ranks. No secrecy required.

For baristas, the issue lies more in customer behavior than the drink itself. Because of the tea's healing reputation, it attracts people stumbling in with hacking coughs and spluttered sneezes — risking spreading illness. One staff member took to Reddit in a furious keyboard rant, "All for a tea that gets sugary syrup and sugary lemonade in it.... no medicinal properties whatsoever." Craving a medicine ball and not contagious? No problem. But if you're poorly enough to skip a visit to your nana's, maybe give your Starbucks stop a second thought.

On that note, remember that medicine ball is only a nickname, so consider ordering a honey mint citrus tea to avoid rubbing your barista up the wrong way. Starbucks can't legally claim a drink is cold and flu treatment, so mislabeling risks putting staff in a sticky spot.

