14 Sugar-Free Starbucks Drinks Ranked

Did you know there are over 170,000 different drink combinations you can conjure up at Starbucks? There is an overabundance of coffee beans, brewing types (both hot and cold), syrups, milk options, teas, and more to choose from. But, the problem is many of these infusions and blends come riddled with sugar and calories, which may not be ideal for every drinker. Just one grande Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino contains 60 grams of sugar. Even a straightforward grande caffè latte with 2% milk boasts upwards of 20 grams, and those fruity beverages like the Pink Drink certainly aren't exempt from the sugar.

Don't worry, though. There is still hope and plenty of ways to swing through the Starbucks drive-thru and keep your sugar content to a minimum. The sugar-free trend has been brewing for a while now, and there are plenty of Starbucks drinks to choose from here. Ranging from hot and cold coffees to teas and energy drinks, these gems can be found hiding all over the menu, and I'm putting them all to the test and ranking them based on their pure, unadulterated taste. One thing is for certain: There's no sugar-coating these results.