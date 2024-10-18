Cold coffee used to mean something you abandoned, requiring a spin in the microwave for revival. Then iced coffee became a thing, followed by the newer caffeine kid in town: cold brew. Starbucks devotees know it well, despite cold brew's origins in Japan, not Seattle. It reportedly sprang from the concept of Kyoto-style coffee, which dates back to the 1600s, in which coffee slowly steeps or drips through cold water. Starbucks goes the steeping route, bringing out nuanced flavors that are very distinct from those of iced coffee.

The flavor difference between Starbucks' Iced Coffee and Cold Brew starts with the brewing method. Iced coffee comes from hot-brewed coffee that's later cooled down and diluted with water. A baseline standard for Starbucks Iced Coffee is a double-strength measurement of 4 tablespoons of coffee to 6 ounces of water, keeping in mind that added ice naturally weakens the strength, and therefore the taste, even more. Though typically medium-bodied and balanced with notes of cola and caramel, you can also make iced coffee bolder and more intense by using a higher water-to-coffee ratio or choosing dark roasted beans.

Cold brew coffee, on the other hand, lets time and cool temperature do the brewing, sans the heat. Starbucks describes its process as cold-steeping coarse-ground coffee beans in cool water, filtered for a pure taste, and letting it sit for at least 12 and up to 24 hours. The essence of the beans gets extracted very slowly when making cold brew, resulting in a more full-bodied drink with smoother flavors, lower acidity, notes of chocolate, and extra natural sweetness. Still, if you're wondering what to order when Starbucks runs out of its small batch Cold Brew, an Iced Coffee works in a pinch.