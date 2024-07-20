This Is The Exact Espresso Machine You'll Find In Most Starbucks Stores

Though Starbucks sells espresso machines both online and in a vast number of Starbucks coffee shops, you're unlikely to find one branded by the coffee giant itself. The company is all about making coffee, not making the machines. Starbucks does, however, have a deeply vested interest in the professional machines churning out millions of iconic Starbucks drinks across the globe. As it turns out, they come mostly come from a single supplier in Switzerland. Thermoplan AG is the fortunate manufacturer keeping Starbucks venues equipped for business, having created its Mastrena espresso maker exclusively for the American company.

The new machines came as part of a five-point revival plan introduced in the economic downturn of 2008, during the throes of rising supply costs, low store visitations, and plunging share prices. The Mastrena was custom built with features important to Starbucks under collaboration with then-CEO Howard Schultz. Specific requirements in development of the custom Mastrena machines for Starbucks included the ability to hold multiple cups at a time, thereby streamlining the preparation process while facilitating consistent high-quality shots.

Equally important from a customer service perspective was designing a machine with a lower height, unblocking the barrier between Starbucks baristas and coffee customers while drinks are being prepared. Additional considerations in the Mastrena design were high-tech needs for full automation, built-in grinding, efficiency, speed, and high turnover. If all this has you yearning for a Mastrena of your own, some options do exist that get your foot in the door.