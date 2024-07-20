This Is The Exact Espresso Machine You'll Find In Most Starbucks Stores
Though Starbucks sells espresso machines both online and in a vast number of Starbucks coffee shops, you're unlikely to find one branded by the coffee giant itself. The company is all about making coffee, not making the machines. Starbucks does, however, have a deeply vested interest in the professional machines churning out millions of iconic Starbucks drinks across the globe. As it turns out, they come mostly come from a single supplier in Switzerland. Thermoplan AG is the fortunate manufacturer keeping Starbucks venues equipped for business, having created its Mastrena espresso maker exclusively for the American company.
The new machines came as part of a five-point revival plan introduced in the economic downturn of 2008, during the throes of rising supply costs, low store visitations, and plunging share prices. The Mastrena was custom built with features important to Starbucks under collaboration with then-CEO Howard Schultz. Specific requirements in development of the custom Mastrena machines for Starbucks included the ability to hold multiple cups at a time, thereby streamlining the preparation process while facilitating consistent high-quality shots.
Equally important from a customer service perspective was designing a machine with a lower height, unblocking the barrier between Starbucks baristas and coffee customers while drinks are being prepared. Additional considerations in the Mastrena design were high-tech needs for full automation, built-in grinding, efficiency, speed, and high turnover. If all this has you yearning for a Mastrena of your own, some options do exist that get your foot in the door.
Buying your own pro-level espresso machine
Though Mastrena espresso machines are exclusive to Starbucks, it's possible to find previously owned ones through resellers. A quick online search reveals the machines perching in digital spaces such as eBay. Be prepared for sticker shock, as even used versions of these machines come with price tags ranging from roughly $3,500 all the way up to $15,000 or more. If you'd rather play directly in the big leagues of coffee royalty, it's possible to purchase similar professional espresso machines from Thermoplan AG in Switzerland.
Current offerings include fully automated designs capable of making from 100 to 500 cups per day. The Thermoplan distribution network covers at least 80 countries, including a United States branch in the Cascade Mountain village of Leavenworth, Washington. Coming back down to earth, where assumably your own home kitchen resides, you'll find plenty of high-quality machines with similar pro-level features and quasi-reasonable prices.
Some of the best espresso machines costing less than $1,000 come from recognized brands such as Breville, De'Longhi, and Mueller. For a step up, seek out specialty coffee-gear purveyors such as Clive Coffee in Portland, Oregon, which offers high-end espresso machines in prices ranging from roughly $2,000 to $3,000. You may not be pulling espressos from a Starbucks Mastrena machine, but your household budget will breathe much more easily.