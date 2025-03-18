The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Food On Starbucks' Menu
When it comes to the giant coffee chains out there, Starbucks is amongst the most popular, but not necessarily for being the cheapest. The global coffeehouse's menu features a variety of food items, from muffins to grilled cheese to egg bites, which are gluten-free. However, these items can cost a pretty penny, especially if you're planning to pair them with one of the chain's drinks. Even the extremely small items such as the cake pops will run you about $3!
This is why we took it upon ourselves to discover what the most expensive food item was if you were willing to splurge a bit, as well as the cheapest food item so that you can still order something even if you're on a budget. Prices will vary depending on where you live, but this will give you a general idea. The most expensive items are either the turkey, provolone, and pesto on ciabatta sandwich or ham and Swiss on a baguette. The least expensive item is the petite vanilla bean scone from the chain's bakery.
It's a tie for the most expensive item
Generally, most of the expensive items on the Starbucks menu are going to be the more heartier sandwiches, especially those with meat included. This was why it was difficult to decipher between the ham and Swiss on baguette and the turkey, provolone, and pesto on ciabatta sandwiches, which run for about $7.45 or more. In some areas, they are the exact same price, but some have the ham and Swiss at a higher price of $7.65, or vice versa.
It makes sense that these sandwiches would be so similar in price: They both feature a protein with cheese. The chain's other lunch sandwiches include the tomato and mozzarella on focaccia or the crispy grilled cheese, which lack meat. These sandwiches are pretty self-explanatory in terms of what they offer, but they do come with rave reviews and some extra additions that aren't mentioned in their names. The ham and Swiss sandwich adds a slather of dijon to the bread for some extra flavor and tang, while the turkey, provolone, and pesto sandwich also has some roasted red peppers.
The vanilla bean scone is your best bet on a budget
The least expensive Starbucks item is the petite vanilla bean scone, which only runs for $1.75 — though, in other areas, the price might increase to as much as $2.95. Either way, this is definitely the cheapest thing you'll find at Starbucks and, ironically, it's larger and more filling than the cake pops. This scone (presumably because it's smaller) is less expensive than the other scone on the menu, the blueberry scone, which usually runs for about $4.75. The petite vanilla scone is a sweet, fluffy scone with vanilla bean icing, and it pairs perfectly with any light roast sweet coffee the chain has to offer.
When it comes to finding the least expensive items at Starbucks, bakery items should not be overlooked, as they can provide you with a sweet treat at a reasonable cost. Starbucks is also making major changes to its menu this year, so we'll have to see how this will affect its current pricier or cheaper items. There might be a new most or least expensive item joining the party.