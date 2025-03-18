The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Food On Starbucks' Menu

When it comes to the giant coffee chains out there, Starbucks is amongst the most popular, but not necessarily for being the cheapest. The global coffeehouse's menu features a variety of food items, from muffins to grilled cheese to egg bites, which are gluten-free. However, these items can cost a pretty penny, especially if you're planning to pair them with one of the chain's drinks. Even the extremely small items such as the cake pops will run you about $3!

This is why we took it upon ourselves to discover what the most expensive food item was if you were willing to splurge a bit, as well as the cheapest food item so that you can still order something even if you're on a budget. Prices will vary depending on where you live, but this will give you a general idea. The most expensive items are either the turkey, provolone, and pesto on ciabatta sandwich or ham and Swiss on a baguette. The least expensive item is the petite vanilla bean scone from the chain's bakery.