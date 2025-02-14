13 Rich, Nutty Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks You Should Try

It may not be the nuttiest flavor of them all, but if you are looking for a way to incorporate coconut milk rather uniquely, consider one of the several Refreshers drinks that offer coconut milk concoctions. To make this a secret menu offering, I like adding chocolate cream cold foam to the top of the Pink Drink. It'll change the flavor and look of the drink, but it won't impact the fact that there is coconut milk in the drink itself.

That said, the cold foam will change the overall dairy makeup of the drink. Since the Pink Drink is otherwise dairy free, with its use of coconut milk instead of dairy milk, the cold foam on top adds dairy to the mix. It definitely won't be an ideal secret menu item for those who need to avoid dairy-based milk. For those customers, ordering a pink drink with dairy-free chocolate cold foam would be a solid option. The consistency won't be quite as fluffy and cloud-like, but it has the added benefit of not causing a stomach ache. Unfortunately, at least at the time of writing, you couldn't order a dairy-free chocolate cold foam from the app, but your barista should be able to make this change for you in the cafe when you order at the counter. Please note that if dairy free is your goal, you will definitely want to specify that mocha syrup be added to your cold foam rather than the white chocolate mocha sauce because while mocha is dairy-free, white chocolate mocha is not.

