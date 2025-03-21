15 Absolute Worst Foods To Eat With Bourbon

One of the greatest ways to enjoy whiskey is to drink it with food, and there are plenty of superb food and bourbon pairings out there. However, there are also some match-ups that simply don't work.

To create the tastiest match-ups, you need to have a good idea of how to identify bourbon's key flavors, and how they interact with other aspects of taste. This will also give you a good idea of what foods to avoid. There are a few different factors that can result in a terrible pairing. For example, the food's flavors may overwhelm those of the bourbon or they might be too delicate to stand out next to the strong whiskey. Even if the flavors have matching intensities, that doesn't mean they'll complement each other — sometimes, you'll get a gross-tasting combination and other times, you'll end up with something boring and uninspired. You can also get foods that mute the complexity of the bourbon, making a premium whiskey taste like something from the bottom shelf.

Over many years working in restaurants and bars, I've spent a lot of time learning about whiskey, attending masterclasses, and worming my way into tasting sessions. Below, I'm going to share with you my list of foods that you should always skip pairing with bourbon and offer some tips to help you figure out which pairings work and which are best left alone.