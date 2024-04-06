Why Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee Never Pairs Whiskey With Spicy Food - Exclusive

Pairing like with like is always a good idea, right? Or should flavors contrast and complement each other? The answer is there's no right answer; food pairings are situational and subjective. That's why it never hurts to look to the experts for guidance. While you shouldn't feel beholden to advice from others, it's good to find out how professional tasters prefer to pair foods and beverages. Recently, Tasting Table spoke to Dan McKee, master distiller for Michter's, at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest hosted by The Dilly Club. We asked his opinion on what might not go best with a glass of whiskey, and he recommended thinking twice before pairing the liquor with anything spicy.

"Personally, if it's a spicy food, that's where I have to draw the line," McKee explained. His reasoning rests on the power of amplification. Whiskey — especially rye whiskey — clearly has a bite to it, one that can be considered a bit spicy in its own right. While to some that may be an indicator that it needs equally spicy food to stand up to it, to others it leads to an overabundant spiciness that overwhelms the palate. "I've had [a spicy whiskey] take things ... to a level that's not enjoyable," McKee noted. Though he did go on to explain that alongside simple black pepper, whiskey is usually fine.