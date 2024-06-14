This Is Why Whiskey And Garlic Make A Terrible Pairing

Most people place emphasis on classic wine and food pairings or perhaps what accompaniments to serve alongside beer. However, there's growing intrigue in selecting foods that go with spirits, too — why not tailor the combination of a stiff drink and a tasty bite?

Whiskey is an excellent candidate for the task, found in many styles that encompass flavors from sweet to smokey, spiced, and more. It can match the palate of many different dishes, with the ability to stand up to bold tastes — consider pairing bourbon with your favorite grilled meats. However, that's not to say every intense flavor will match that of whiskey. A common one to avoid is garlic.

In large quantities — and especially when raw — the allium has a spice that completely clashes with the liquor. It'll drown out the nuances in a glass, even more so if you're sipping on a whisky that's smooth and complex, like Scotch. You won't want to pair garlicky foods alongside bolder expressions like rye or bourbon, or the pleasant notes will be lost, and the alcoholic burn will become more prevalent. So leave out the whiskey alongside a creamy, garlicky steak fettuccine; it's not the right fit.