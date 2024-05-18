What To Consider When Pairing Bourbon With Your Favorite Grilled Meats

Once the weather warms up, there's nothing quite like firing up the flame outdoors. A great way to bring together friends and family, it's the time to splurge on the best cuts of steak to grill and brush up on vegetable barbecuing tips. And especially whenever it's a convivial weekend occasion, there's always the question of what to drink alongside.

Beer, wine, or a refreshing summer cocktail are never a bad call, but fans of spirits can reach for straight bourbon, too. This predominantly corn-based whiskey pairs tremendously with fatty cuts — its boozy nature contrasting the animal's natural fat. Sipping the spirit helps cleanse the palate, and readies for the next bite.

Plus, the liquor's flavors align well with the charred, savory, and smoky notes of grilled meats. Varying styles can be paired with specific flavors — think a spicy rye alongside pork, or a sweeter wheat bourbon alongside chicken. There are many mouthwatering possibilities to consider, so find the best bourbons to drink for a grilling occasion and dive into an evening of enjoyment.