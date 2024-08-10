What Ceviche Represents During National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations

Food is one of the most enduring and evocative aspects of any cultural legacy, and during National Hispanic Heritage Month one of the most celebratory dishes you can try is ceviche. Running from September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the wide array of Indigenous and immigrant Hispanic communities that have contributed to the United States, from the native communities of the American Southwest, to Latin American Mexico and Central and South America. While all of these nations and groups offer a bounty of delicious local recipes to sample, ceviche stands out as something that unites people across cultures, while also being a dish of special occasions. In ceviche you can see the diversity of Hispanic cultures, while also experiencing the history they all share.

The fresh fish dish ceviche originated along the coasts of South America, centered around Peru, where it's still considered the most symbolic dish of their national cuisine. While original versions of the dish would use local juices with the raw fish, other forms of ceviche took hold once the Spanish brought citrus fruits to the New World. From there it spread throughout the Spanish-speaking colonial world, from Mexico down to Chile. Growing out of experiences that shaped all Hispanic communities, ceviche has been passed down through generations, and taken on different local forms throughout Latin America, expressing the many regional distinctions that exist in Hispanic culture.