What Ceviche Represents During National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
Food is one of the most enduring and evocative aspects of any cultural legacy, and during National Hispanic Heritage Month one of the most celebratory dishes you can try is ceviche. Running from September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the wide array of Indigenous and immigrant Hispanic communities that have contributed to the United States, from the native communities of the American Southwest, to Latin American Mexico and Central and South America. While all of these nations and groups offer a bounty of delicious local recipes to sample, ceviche stands out as something that unites people across cultures, while also being a dish of special occasions. In ceviche you can see the diversity of Hispanic cultures, while also experiencing the history they all share.
The fresh fish dish ceviche originated along the coasts of South America, centered around Peru, where it's still considered the most symbolic dish of their national cuisine. While original versions of the dish would use local juices with the raw fish, other forms of ceviche took hold once the Spanish brought citrus fruits to the New World. From there it spread throughout the Spanish-speaking colonial world, from Mexico down to Chile. Growing out of experiences that shaped all Hispanic communities, ceviche has been passed down through generations, and taken on different local forms throughout Latin America, expressing the many regional distinctions that exist in Hispanic culture.
Ceviche brings Hispanic communities together while celebrating their diversity
During the month-long celebration you can fully explore many of the different regional variations of ceviche. Peruvian ceviche, which has been added to UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is made with thinly sliced onions and chile peppers like aji limo, which are highly spicy and have a very citrusy and floral flavor to them. Corn and sweet potato are also common additions. Other variations include Ecuadorian, which uses ketchup, lime juice, and shrimp, and is served alongside crunchy corn nuts, while Chilean is made with sea bass, grapefruit juice, and cilantro. The version most Americans would likely be familiar with is Mexican ceviche, which boasts a variety of fresh ingredients like pico de gallo, avocado, onions, hot peppers, and cucumbers, all flavored with lime juice and hot sauces. It's frequently served on tostadas or with simple saltine crackers.
You can really dive into a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration by making the dish yourself at home, as it's one that's ready to be customized with your favorite fish and seafood flavors. We have some great tips from a Peruvian gourmet chef on how to make the best ceviche, or you could start simple and make our recipe from developer Molly Madison Pisula that is delicious with crispy tortilla chips. Just make sure you prepare enough for family and friends, because no matter which style of ceviche you choose, the important thing is sharing it with other people.